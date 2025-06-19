UK to introduce restrictive banking crypto asset regulation rules

PANews reported on June 19 that according to CoinDesk, David Bailey, executive director of prudential policy at the Bank of England, said that the UK plans to introduce stricter regulatory rules for bank crypto asset exposure by 2026 to maintain financial stability. The proposal will adopt the Basel Committee's recommendations and may limit exposure to highly volatile assets such as Bitcoin to less than 1%. Bailey said in London that it is more appropriate to take a more conservative approach to bank crypto risks at this stage.

