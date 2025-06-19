FalconX plans to launch an IPO in 2025 and has started preliminary negotiations

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Decrypt, cryptocurrency prime broker FalconX is in initial contact with investment bank advisors and plans to submit an IPO application as early as 2025, taking advantage of the current wave of crypto companies going public. Sources said that FalconX has recently increased its mergers and acquisitions efforts and established cooperation with Standard Chartered Bank, Cantor Fitzgerald, etc., with the intention of expanding institutional services. The company's valuation in 2022 was once US$8 billion.

