A whale bought 1501 ETH at an average price of $2530 5 hours ago

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Aunt Ai, the wallet address 0xF89…8AEfe created in 2018 bought 1,501 ETH at an average price of $2,530 five hours ago, with a total value of about $3.797 million. This is the fourth time the whale has conducted ETH operations in four years, and the previous three operations have realized a cumulative profit of $528,000.

