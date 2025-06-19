LGHL receives $600 million in financing from ATW Partners to launch HYPE Treasury

PANews June 19 news, according to PRNewswire, Lion Group Holding (NASDAQ: LGHL) announced that it has received $600 million in financing from ATW Partners, which will be used to launch its on-chain treasury plan based on Hyperliquid (HYPE) and restart its crypto business. LGHL plans to use HYPE, Solana and Sui as core reserve assets, and plans to seek secondary listings on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and the Singapore Exchange in the future. The assets will be managed and pledged by BitGo.

