The general decline in the crypto market narrowed, while AI and DeFi sectors rose against the trend

PANews reported on June 19 that according to SoSoValue data, the crypto market continued to pull back against the backdrop of easing tensions in the Middle East, but the decline narrowed. Only the AI and DeFi sectors rose by 1.15% and 0.37% respectively. Among them, KAITO rose by 3.25%, WLD rose by 2.73%, and TAO rose by 2.59%. In DeFi, ONDO rose by 3.21%, JUP rose by 2.74%, and UNI rose by 2.45%. BTC was at $104,000, down 0.20%; ETH fell by 0.34%, but remained above $2,500. Most other sectors fell, with SPX rising by 9.37% against the trend.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.