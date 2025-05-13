Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.13)

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"!

🗓5/13 Update:

letsbonk.fun/Believe is gaining popularity:

$IKUN Cai Xukun $launchcoin new high

Pump.fun Launches Creator Revenue Sharing Program

Truth Social denies launching new meme coin

⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!