Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $390 million yesterday, marking eight consecutive days of net inflows

2025/06/19 12:05
PANews reported on June 19 that according to SoSoValue data, on June 18, Eastern Time, Bitcoin spot ETF recorded a net inflow of $390 million, achieving net inflow for the eighth consecutive day. BlackRock IBIT received a single-day inflow of $279 million, totaling $50.951 billion; Fidelity FBTC received an inflow of $104 million, totaling $11.497 billion. Grayscale GBTC had a net outflow of $16.3561 million, totaling $23.243 billion. The total net asset value of Bitcoin spot ETF is $127.425 billion, accounting for 6.12% of the total market value of Bitcoin.

