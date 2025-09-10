10K Firms Could Hoard 8M BTC by 2030 Amid Illiquid Supply Hitting Record Highs ⋆ ZyCrypto

Advertisement





Bitcoin’s path to mainstream adoption is accelerating. At current accumulation rates, over 10,000 public companies could collectively hold more than 8 million Bitcoin by 2030, an unprecedented shift poised to reshape the global financial system.

Today, fewer than 1% of public companies hold Bitcoin, but with corporate adoption compounding each year, projections suggest that by 2030, more than 10,000 publicly listed firms could control over 8 million BTC, nearly 40% of the total supply, cementing corporations as dominant forces in the Bitcoin ecosystem.

Market analyst Crypto King noted that such large-scale corporate adoption would trigger a supply shock, drastically reducing available Bitcoin on exchanges.

This scarcity could spark intense competition among retail and institutional buyers, driving the price of BTC to unprecedented levels.

Source: Crypto King

Meanwhile, India, the world’s most populous nation, is weighing the creation of a state-backed Bitcoin reserve to bolster financial resilience.

Advertisement





After decades of recurring crises, its liberalization and export-driven growth have set the stage for a recovery, and digital assets may play a role in strengthening that momentum.

Illiquid Bitcoin Supply Hits All-Time Highs

Glassnode data shows that illiquid Bitcoin supply, coins in wallets with little to no selling history, has hit an all-time high, signaling a tightening supply that could heavily influence Bitcoin’s next major price move.

Source: Glassnode

Therefore, illiquid supply represents Bitcoin held in long-term storage, institutional custody, or wallets with little history of selling. Unlike exchange balances, these coins are effectively removed from circulation.

Notably, illiquid supply signals growing investor conviction, as more holders choose to secure BTC rather than keep it readily tradeable.

This dynamic sets up a classic supply squeeze because, as exchange balances dwindle, even modest demand can trigger outsized rallies with Bitcoin’s present price standing at $112,638, according to CoinGecko data.