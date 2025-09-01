10M XRP Coinbase Exodus: Price Confidence Or Sell-Off?

Dogecoin & Shiba Inu Holders Turn To This PayFi Altcoin With Real Utility To Mimic Its 100x Gains

The post Dogecoin & Shiba Inu Holders Turn To This PayFi Altcoin With Real Utility To Mimic Its 100x Gains appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The growing trend is seeing early Dogecoin and Shiba Inu investors shifting their focus towards a new PayFi coin, with the expectation of another 100x gain. Moreover, given that the market has been sluggish lately, these investors argue that the set of attributes the coin exhibits indicates its readiness for a significant surge. However, the …