Asset management giant Vanguard is reportedly preparing to offer clients access to third-party crypto ETFs, a major shift from its conservative stance. The post $10T Giant Vanguard Explores Offering Access to Third-Party Crypto ETFs appeared first on Coinspeaker.Asset management giant Vanguard is reportedly preparing to offer clients access to third-party crypto ETFs, a major shift from its conservative stance. The post $10T Giant Vanguard Explores Offering Access to Third-Party Crypto ETFs appeared first on Coinspeaker.

$10T Giant Vanguard Explores Offering Access to Third-Party Crypto ETFs

Par : Coinspeaker
2025/09/26 22:33
Major
MAJOR$0.12025-6.88%

Asset management giant Vanguard is reportedly reversing its long-held anti-crypto stance and preparing to offer its brokerage clients access to third-party exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

The development was first reported by Crypto In America on Sept. 26. Citing a source familiar with the company’s plans, the report indicates the move is a response to strong client demand and a shifting regulatory environment.

The potential shift in strategy comes under the leadership of CEO Salim Ramji, a 10-year BlackRock veteran who took the helm last year. While at BlackRock, Ramji was instrumental in overseeing the launch of the firm’s highly successful iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT), which has accumulated over $80 billion in assets since January 2024

Ramji’s recent public statements align with this potential strategy. Speaking at the Morningstar Investment Conference in July, he reiterated that Vanguard had no plans to launch its own crypto ETFs, but notably sidestepped questions about offering access to third-party products on its platform.

Vanguard plays catch-up to crypto-friendly rivals

Vanguard’s conservative stance on digital assets puts it behind competitors like Fidelity Investments and Charles Schwab, which have already embraced crypto offerings for their clients.

The contrast is particularly sharp with BlackRock, the former firm of Vanguard’s current CEO. BlackRock has found significant success with its products, as its BlackRock’s Ethereum ETF recently saw record inflows and now manages over $17 billion in assets.

Fidelity has also established a strong presence in the market. The firm’s Ethereum ETF has been a leading performer, highlighting the institutional appetite that Vanguard has so far avoided.

Fidelity’s involvement also extends beyond products into market research. In a recent report, the asset manager predicts a Bitcoin supply crunch based on accumulation trends from long-term holders and public companies.

Meanwhile, the broader pressure from Wall Street continues to build. Morgan Stanley’s E*Trade is set to launch crypto trading for retail clients, a move that further isolates Vanguard’s cautious position.

next

The post $10T Giant Vanguard Explores Offering Access to Third-Party Crypto ETFs appeared first on Coinspeaker.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Crypto Market Outlook: Key Catalysts Emerging as Year-End Approaches

Crypto Market Outlook: Key Catalysts Emerging as Year-End Approaches

U.S. lawmakers recently advanced the CLARITY Act, described by Grayscale as the first broad market structure framework for crypto. Combined […] The post Crypto Market Outlook: Key Catalysts Emerging as Year-End Approaches appeared first on Coindoo.
Union
U$0.010456-2.03%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03203-0.92%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/26 22:20
Partager
BlockDAG Leaves Litecoin & Cardano Behind With $410M+ Raised and 2 Major Seattle Sports Deals: Is It the Top Crypto to Buy Now?

BlockDAG Leaves Litecoin & Cardano Behind With $410M+ Raised and 2 Major Seattle Sports Deals: Is It the Top Crypto to Buy Now?

Investors are carefully tracking the Litecoin (LTC) price prediction, the latest Cardano (ADA) news, and the ongoing search for the […] The post BlockDAG Leaves Litecoin & Cardano Behind With $410M+ Raised and 2 Major Seattle Sports Deals: Is It the Top Crypto to Buy Now? appeared first on Coindoo.
Major
MAJOR$0.11999-6.81%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00505-9.82%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/26 22:00
Partager
Ukraine is preparing new rules for the crypto market: Hetmantsev on taxation and numerous amendments to the draft law

Ukraine is preparing new rules for the crypto market: Hetmantsev on taxation and numerous amendments to the draft law

In early September, the Verkhovna Rada passed in the first reading the draft law No. 10225-d, which is supposed to regulate the taxation of virtual assets. Danylo Hetmantsev, Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Finance, Taxation, and Customs Policy, called the document “a huge step towards legalizing crypto,” but stressed that the text would require […] Сообщение Ukraine is preparing new rules for the crypto market: Hetmantsev on taxation and numerous amendments to the draft law появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
DAR Open Network
D$0.02985-1.02%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.0229-1.61%
Partager
Incrypted2025/09/26 22:19
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Crypto Market Outlook: Key Catalysts Emerging as Year-End Approaches

BlockDAG Leaves Litecoin & Cardano Behind With $410M+ Raised and 2 Major Seattle Sports Deals: Is It the Top Crypto to Buy Now?

Ukraine is preparing new rules for the crypto market: Hetmantsev on taxation and numerous amendments to the draft law

Consensys CEO hints at imminent MetaMask token launch

Registration for the ETHShanghai Youth Voyage Program is now open, with a maximum subsidy of 200U per person