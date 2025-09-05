10x Research: Investors are in strong demand for Bitcoin put options, and the market is highly vigilant about events such as non-farm payroll data, BLS revisions, CPI, and interest rate meetings.

PANews reported on September 5th that according to 10x Research, Bitcoin is currently holding support in the $106,000–$108,000 range, but market signals suggest a potential significant breakout. Options market data shows heightened concerns about short-term downside risks, particularly related to upcoming US employment data, revised BLS data, CPI inflation, and the September 17th Federal Reserve meeting. The current options market skewness is -4.3%, reflecting strong demand for put options and increasing market expectations of a significant drop in Bitcoin prices.
Furthermore, technical indicators suggest Bitcoin's trajectory may not be a one-sided decline. With falling US Treasury yields and rising expectations of rate cuts, the Federal Reserve faces its most critical policy test of the year. Market catalysts continue to accumulate, and the trajectory of Bitcoin over the next few days may determine its next phase of growth. Investors should closely monitor relevant data releases and market reactions to capitalize on potential trading opportunities.