Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$20.1827 million

PANews
2025/06/19 16:54
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.208-11.99%

PANews reported on June 19 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately HK$20.1827 million. Among them:

  • The transaction volume of China Asset Management Bitcoin ETF (3042.HK/9042.HK/83042.HK) was HK$13.1002 million, and the transaction volume of China Asset Management Ethereum ETF (03046.HK/09046.HK/83046.HK) was HK$3.0825 million;
  • The trading volume of Harvest Bitcoin ETF (03439.HK/09439.HK) was HK$61,200, and the trading volume of Harvest Ethereum ETF (03179.HK/09179.HK) was HK$91,850;
  • The transaction volume of Bosera Bitcoin ETF (03008.HK/09008.HK) was HK$683,600, and the transaction volume of Bosera Ethereum ETF (03009.HK/09009.HK) was HK$3.2461 million.

Note: All of the above virtual asset ETFs have Hong Kong dollar counters and US dollar counters, and only two of Hua Xia’s ETFs also have RMB counters.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

U.K.-listed Valereum Plc wants to raise £500k to establish Bitcoin treasury

U.K.-listed Valereum Plc wants to raise £500k to establish Bitcoin treasury

U.K fintech company Valereum Plc is raising funds to establish its Bitcoin treasury reserve, following many other companies that have jumped on the BTC band wagon. On August 1, the fintech company announced that it will be aiming to raise…
Bitcoin
BTC$115,024.68-2.94%
U Coin
U$0.01098-0.63%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/01 16:12
Coinbase's Q2 total revenue fell 26% quarter-over-quarter, and its US stock fell 10.46% in pre-market trading.

Coinbase's Q2 total revenue fell 26% quarter-over-quarter, and its US stock fell 10.46% in pre-market trading.

According to PANews on August 1st, Coinbase's US stock price fell 10.46% in pre-market trading, currently trading at $338.7. Coinbase disclosed that its total revenue for Q2 2025 was
Share
PANews2025/08/01 16:19
Analysis: August and September are usually the months with the weakest BTC performance throughout the year, and the market may enter a period of consolidation due to weakening policy catalysts.

Analysis: August and September are usually the months with the weakest BTC performance throughout the year, and the market may enter a period of consolidation due to weakening policy catalysts.

PANews reported on August 1st that Matrixport's latest investment research report indicates that the core catalyst for a new round of Bitcoin appreciation is emerging. Despite a flurry of positive
Share
PANews2025/08/01 15:58

Trending News

More

U.K.-listed Valereum Plc wants to raise £500k to establish Bitcoin treasury

Coinbase's Q2 total revenue fell 26% quarter-over-quarter, and its US stock fell 10.46% in pre-market trading.

Analysis: August and September are usually the months with the weakest BTC performance throughout the year, and the market may enter a period of consolidation due to weakening policy catalysts.

BNB Chain Weekly Report: Daily Active Users of BSC and opBNB Reach 2.27 Million and 1.79 Million, with 7-Day Trading Volume Reaching $43.08 Billion

Solana ETFs coming soon? Seven asset managers file amended S-1s with the SEC