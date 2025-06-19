Hong Kong Advent Finance plans to further expand RWA-related services

PANews reported on June 19 that according to the Hong Kong Financial Times, the Hong Kong financial group Ed Financial announced that it has actively responded to the policy direction of the Hong Kong Securities Regulatory Commission to enhance market liquidity, and plans to further expand RWA (real assets) related services to promote the deep integration of virtual assets and traditional finance. The group is actively participating in related research and development, and hopes to launch RWA product distribution and market-making services covering real estate, bonds and other physical assets in the near future, injecting new momentum into the market.

