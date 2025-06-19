Project Eleven raises $6 million to develop tools to protect Bitcoin from quantum attacks

FUND
PANews reported on June 19 that according to Cointelegraph, Project Eleven, a development company focusing on post-quantum cryptography, has completed a $6 million financing, led by Variant Fund and quantum technology investment institution Quantonation. The funds will be used to develop tools to resist quantum computing attacks and protect the security of digital assets such as Bitcoin. The company's first product, Yellowpages encrypted registry, has completed the Cure 53 audit, allowing users to bind existing Bitcoin addresses to new quantum-resistant addresses without relying on on-chain activities.

