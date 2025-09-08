115,000 BTC Sold by Bitcoin Whales — Biggest Sell-Off Since 2022 and Its Impact on Prices

2025/09/08 21:31
Bitcoin
115,000 BTC Sold by Bitcoin Whales — Biggest Sell-Off Since 2022 and Its Impact on Prices

In August 2025, Bitcoin whales made a move that sent shockwaves through the crypto community: they offloaded more than 115,000 BTC, worth nearly $12.7 billion. This is the biggest whale sell-off since mid-2022 — and it happened just as Bitcoin was testing new all-time highs.

If you’re wondering what this means for prices, ETFs, and whether smaller investors should worry, let’s break it down.

What Exactly Happened?

According to on-chain data from Glassnode, large holders — often called whales — reduced their balances by almost 115,000 BTC in a single month.

For context:

  • This is the largest monthly outflow since June 2022, during the Terra collapse.
  • Smaller wallets (retail investors) were still accumulating during the same time.
  • The divergence suggests whales were aggressively taking profits, while retail was still chasing upside.

How Did Prices React?

The sell-off pushed Bitcoin below $108,000, erasing recent gains and triggering liquidations on leveraged trades.

  • Prices slipped quickly, showing how whale activity can overwhelm normal market demand.
  • Exchange volumes spiked as panic sellers rushed to exit.
  • Short-term volatility intensified, although small rebounds were seen intraday.

For everyday investors, the main takeaway is that whale activity still dictates short-term market swings, no matter how strong Bitcoin’s long-term story looks.

Why Did Whales Sell?

There are three main reasons analysts are pointing to:

  1. Profit-taking at ATHs → Bitcoin had recently touched fresh highs, and whales often move early to lock in gains.
  2. Regulatory uncertainty → U.S. policy around crypto and ETFs remains unclear, making big holders cautious.
  3. Risk-off rotation → Some whales moved into cash, stablecoins, or even gold, signaling a shift toward safer assets.

Can Institutional Demand Balance Whale Selling?

Interestingly, while whales were selling, institutional investors were buying:

  • U.S.-listed Bitcoin ETFs saw steady inflows throughout August.
  • Custody platforms reported growing demand from family offices and funds.
  • This creates a tug-of-war: whales selling fast vs. institutions buying slowly.

In the short run, selling pressure usually wins. But over the long run, ETF demand could provide a cushion, preventing deeper crashes.

Market Outlook — What to Watch

So, where do we go from here?

  • Key support zones: $105K–$107K.
  • Resistance: $112K+.
  • Traders should track whale wallet movements and ETF inflows for early signals.

For investors, the lesson is clear:

  • Don’t chase short-term pumps — whales often sell into strength.
  • Watch for accumulation signals when panic selling settles.

Read More: Bitcoin Whales Dump 115,000 BTC in Largest Sell-Off Since 2022

Key Takeaways

  • Largest whale sell-off since 2022 → 115K BTC offloaded.
  • Price dropped under $108K with heavy liquidations.
  • Whales took profits; institutions kept buying.
  • Short-term: volatile. Long-term: Bitcoin’s fundamentals intact.

