115,000 BTC Sold by Bitcoin Whales — Biggest Sell-Off Since 2022 and Its Impact on Prices

In August 2025, Bitcoin whales made a move that sent shockwaves through the crypto community: they offloaded more than 115,000 BTC, worth nearly $12.7 billion. This is the biggest whale sell-off since mid-2022 — and it happened just as Bitcoin was testing new all-time highs.

If you’re wondering what this means for prices, ETFs, and whether smaller investors should worry, let’s break it down.

What Exactly Happened?

According to on-chain data from Glassnode, large holders — often called whales — reduced their balances by almost 115,000 BTC in a single month.

For context:

This is the largest monthly outflow since June 2022, during the Terra collapse.

Smaller wallets (retail investors) were still accumulating during the same time.

The divergence suggests whales were aggressively taking profits, while retail was still chasing upside.

How Did Prices React?

The sell-off pushed Bitcoin below $108,000, erasing recent gains and triggering liquidations on leveraged trades.

Prices slipped quickly, showing how whale activity can overwhelm normal market demand.

Exchange volumes spiked as panic sellers rushed to exit.

Short-term volatility intensified, although small rebounds were seen intraday.

For everyday investors, the main takeaway is that whale activity still dictates short-term market swings, no matter how strong Bitcoin’s long-term story looks.

Why Did Whales Sell?

There are three main reasons analysts are pointing to:

Profit-taking at ATHs → Bitcoin had recently touched fresh highs, and whales often move early to lock in gains. Regulatory uncertainty → U.S. policy around crypto and ETFs remains unclear, making big holders cautious. Risk-off rotation → Some whales moved into cash, stablecoins, or even gold, signaling a shift toward safer assets.

Can Institutional Demand Balance Whale Selling?

Interestingly, while whales were selling, institutional investors were buying:

U.S.-listed Bitcoin ETFs saw steady inflows throughout August.

throughout August. Custody platforms reported growing demand from family offices and funds.

This creates a tug-of-war: whales selling fast vs. institutions buying slowly.

In the short run, selling pressure usually wins. But over the long run, ETF demand could provide a cushion, preventing deeper crashes.

Market Outlook — What to Watch

So, where do we go from here?

Key support zones: $105K–$107K .

. Resistance: $112K+ .

. Traders should track whale wallet movements and ETF inflows for early signals.

For investors, the lesson is clear:

Don’t chase short-term pumps — whales often sell into strength.

Watch for accumulation signals when panic selling settles.

Key Takeaways

Largest whale sell-off since 2022 → 115K BTC offloaded.

Price dropped under $108K with heavy liquidations.

Whales took profits; institutions kept buying.

Short-term: volatile. Long-term: Bitcoin’s fundamentals intact.

