Visa expands stablecoin business in Europe, Middle East and Africa

PANews reported on June 19 that according to CoinDesk, payment giant Visa announced the expansion of stablecoin service capabilities in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa (CEMEA) and reached a strategic cooperation with African cryptocurrency exchange Yellow Card. Godfrey Sullivan, senior vice president of Visa CEMEA product solutions, said: "All money flow institutions will need to develop a stablecoin strategy in 2025." This cooperation will explore cross-border payment solutions and optimize fund management and liquidity.

