SkyBridge Capital Founder Predicts Solana to Surpass Ethereum

2025/06/19 22:54
Solana
Ethereum
PANews reported on June 19 that according to Decrypt, Anthony Scaramucci, founder of SkyBridge Capital, said at the DigiAssets 2025 conference that "SOL will surpass ETH", and at the same time stated that he had no special opinion on ETH. He revealed that he only got involved in cryptocurrency in 2020, and did not really accept Ethereum at the time, but had a more thorough understanding of Solana. Scaramucci said that SkyBridge Capital holds nine-digit Bitcoin and Solana on the company's balance sheet, and about 40% of customer funds are invested in digital assets, including Multicoin Capital and Brevan Howard Digital. In addition to the fund of funds containing digital funds, there is also a cryptocurrency fund of about US$300 million, which may include Solana, Avalanche, Polkadot and a large amount of Bitcoin. However, he did not give a specific timetable for Solana's market value to surpass Ethereum.

U.K.-listed Valereum Plc wants to raise £500k to establish Bitcoin treasury

U.K.-listed Valereum Plc wants to raise £500k to establish Bitcoin treasury

U.K fintech company Valereum Plc is raising funds to establish its Bitcoin treasury reserve, following many other companies that have jumped on the BTC band wagon. On August 1, the fintech company announced that it will be aiming to raise…
Crypto.news2025/08/01 16:12
Coinbase's Q2 total revenue fell 26% quarter-over-quarter, and its US stock fell 10.46% in pre-market trading.

Coinbase's Q2 total revenue fell 26% quarter-over-quarter, and its US stock fell 10.46% in pre-market trading.

According to PANews on August 1st, Coinbase's US stock price fell 10.46% in pre-market trading, currently trading at $338.7. Coinbase disclosed that its total revenue for Q2 2025 was
PANews2025/08/01 16:19
Trump's reciprocal tariffs delayed by a week to August 7

Trump's reciprocal tariffs delayed by a week to August 7

PANews reported on August 1st that on Thursday evening local time, US President Trump signed an executive order imposing tariffs ranging from 15% to 41% on goods exported to the
PANews2025/08/01 10:22

