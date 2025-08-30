$116M in Token Unlocks Hit Market, ENA & IOTA Face Pressure

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 15:06
NEAR
NEAR$2.449+1.57%
Threshold
T$0.01622+1.88%
MIOTAC
IOTA$0.1928+0.52%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10348-1.73%
Capverse
CAP$0.0705+0.87%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01293+2.53%
Ethena
ENA$0.6692+3.09%
  • Ethena unlock of $108M sparks resistance at $0.662 as selling outweighs demand
  • IOTA struggles to hold $0.191 support after $1.71M unlock despite rising volume
  • Mid-tier unlocks deepen declines as HONEY, STIK, SPEC face weak market support

More than $116 million in insider-held crypto tokens are set to unlock in the first week of September, putting significant selling pressure on several key projects. These scheduled releases for team members, founders, and private investors are a critical event for traders, with tokens like Ethena (ENA) and IOTA in the spotlight. 

Several other tokens, including Hivemapper (HONEY), Staika (STIK), and Spectral (SPEC), are now in focus as traders watch how these unlocks influence short-term market behavior.

$108M Ethena (ENA) Unlock Tests Key $0.640 Support

Ethena (ENA) faces the biggest test, with an unlock of over $108 million hitting the market, representing 2.6% of its supply. The selling pressure is already visible in the price, which has slipped 1.58% even as 24-hour trading volume jumped 14%.

This action shows traders are selling into the liquidity. ENA is now pinned between firm resistance at $0.662 and immediate support at $0.640. If the token can’t hold the $0.640 level, it will likely see further downside.

IOTA, Hivemapper, and Staika Unlocks Add to Downward Pressure

IOTA, which unlocked $1.71 million, also displayed weakness. The token rallied briefly to $0.202 but later declined toward $0.191, a level now serving as critical support. 

With its market cap at $766 million and volume climbing nearly 9%, the increased trading activity hints at heightened speculation. However, failure to hold above $0.191 could invite further losses.

Mid-Tier Unlocks Show Bearish Momentum

Beyond the larger caps, smaller unlocks carried their own challenges. Hivemapper (HONEY) released $1.63 million in tokens, slipping 2.72% to trade near $0.01804. 

Support sits close to $0.018, with resistance at $0.0188. Lower trading activity, down 7.5%, reflects declining market participation despite the fresh supply.

Staika (STIK) unlocked $1.23 million, falling nearly 5% in the last 24 hours. The token tested resistance at $0.8013 but failed to hold, sliding back toward $0.766. If this support gives way, further downside is likely.

Spectral (SPEC) saw a sharp unlock relative to its size, with over 12% of its supply released. The price dropped nearly 4%, settling near $0.440. While volume surged 18%, the selling pressure outweighed buying interest, reinforcing a bearish tone.

Why Traders Are Watching These Weekly Supply Shocks

This week’s unlocks are a small part of a much larger supply issue facing the market. For context, more than $2.5 billion worth of tokens were unlocked in August alone. These events are critical supply shocks that can cap rallies and accelerate downturns. 

From mid-tier unlocks to massive events, like the nearly $1 billion in official Trump (TRUMP) tokens that recently hit the market, these scheduled releases are a key data point for any serious trader.

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. The article does not constitute financial advice or advice of any kind. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses incurred as a result of the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned. Readers are advised to exercise caution before taking any action related to the company.

Source: https://coinedition.com/september-token-unlocks-ethena-iota-selling-pressure/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

7 Best Altcoins to Buy in September 2025 — Ethereum, Solana and a Hidden Presale Surge Onto the Scene

7 Best Altcoins to Buy in September 2025 — Ethereum, Solana and a Hidden Presale Surge Onto the Scene

Altcoin markets are entering September 2025 with strong momentum. Technical indicators, whale activity, and ETF-driven inflows are combining to push valuations higher as the final quarter of the year approaches. Ethereum and Solana remain central to institutional strategies, but a fast-rising presale — MAGACOIN FINANCE — is starting to dominate conversations around breakout opportunities. Alongside […] Continue Reading: 7 Best Altcoins to Buy in September 2025 — Ethereum, Solana and a Hidden Presale Surge Onto the Scene
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005808-8.65%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03586-1.18%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/30 14:00
Partager
Bitcoin OG whale sold 2,000 BTC and bought ETH in the past hour

Bitcoin OG whale sold 2,000 BTC and bought ETH in the past hour

PANews reported on August 30 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, a BTC OG whale who swapped ETH deposited 2,000 BTC (about US$217 million) into Hyperliquid in the past hour to sell and buy ETH spot.
Bitcoin
BTC$108,530.49-1.17%
OG
OG$13.181+2.57%
Ethereum
ETH$4,388.81+0.84%
Partager
PANews2025/08/30 15:00
Partager
Avalanche vs Solana — Which Layer-1 Altcoin Holds the Edge in Ecosystem Growth This Year?

Avalanche vs Solana — Which Layer-1 Altcoin Holds the Edge in Ecosystem Growth This Year?

The battle between Avalanche and Solana has become one of the most talked-about debates in crypto. Both are leading Layer 1 blockchain projects, each promising faster speeds, lower fees, and massive adoption. As investors seek the best altcoin to buy now, the competition between these two heavyweights is shaping the future of decentralized finance, gaming, […] Continue Reading: Avalanche vs Solana — Which Layer-1 Altcoin Holds the Edge in Ecosystem Growth This Year?
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005808-8.65%
Edge
EDGE$0.4452+9.48%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5355-0.03%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/30 13:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

7 Best Altcoins to Buy in September 2025 — Ethereum, Solana and a Hidden Presale Surge Onto the Scene

Bitcoin OG whale sold 2,000 BTC and bought ETH in the past hour

Avalanche vs Solana — Which Layer-1 Altcoin Holds the Edge in Ecosystem Growth This Year?

BlackRock to File for Hedera ETF? What It Could Mean for HBAR

Stablecoins vs. banks: A fairer test of what makes good money | Opinion