Visa taps Yellow Card to accelerate stablecoin adoption in Africa

Crypto.news
2025/06/20 02:25
FLOW
FLOW$0.3619-8.05%

As FX pressure grips African economies, Visa is building new pipes for digital dollar flow, shifting away from traditional rails with stablecoin infrastructure aimed at speed, resilience, and access.

Bloomberg recently reported that credit card giant Visa has partnered with Yellow Card Financial to integrate stablecoin settlements across 20 African markets, beginning with a pilot in one undisclosed country later this year.

The collaboration combines Visa Direct’s existing network with Yellow Card’s licenses across Africa and parts of the broader CEMEA region to enable near-instant, low-cost stablecoin transactions, a critical need in markets where local currency volatility and dollar shortages have crippled cross-border commerce.

The move builds on Visa’s existing stablecoin infrastructure, which has already processed over $225 million in USDC settlements since 2023.

Stablecoins fill the gaps traditional rails can’t reach

Visa and Yellow Card’s partnership represents a shared ambition to modernize cross-border payments in markets long underserved by traditional infrastructure.

The collaboration targets two pain points simultaneously. For corporations, Visa’s stablecoin settlement solution offers 365-day liquidity management, which can bolster markets where banks often take three business days to process dollar transfers. For consumers, Yellow Card’s integration with Visa Direct could enable sub-$1 remittances across borders where traditional providers charge up to 8% in fees.

“We’re building a bridge between traditional finance and the future of money movement,” Yellow Card CEO Chris Maurice stated in a press release, though conspicuously avoided specifying which economies have greenlit the initiative.

Yellow Card’s existing infrastructure gives Visa immediate access to a mature crypto corridor. The fintech, which bills itself as the licensed stablecoin payments orchestrator for Africa and the emerging world, has processed over $6 billion in transactions since 2019, primarily through USDT and USDC.

Now, Visa can leverage those flows while layering on compliance checks, gaining a strategic edge over Circle’s competing Onafriq partnership, which launched USDC rails across 40 African countries last April.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

U.K.-listed Valereum Plc wants to raise £500k to establish Bitcoin treasury

U.K.-listed Valereum Plc wants to raise £500k to establish Bitcoin treasury

U.K fintech company Valereum Plc is raising funds to establish its Bitcoin treasury reserve, following many other companies that have jumped on the BTC band wagon. On August 1, the fintech company announced that it will be aiming to raise…
Bitcoin
BTC$114,844.09-3.09%
U Coin
U$0.01101--%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/01 16:12
Coinbase's Q2 total revenue fell 26% quarter-over-quarter, and its US stock fell 10.46% in pre-market trading.

Coinbase's Q2 total revenue fell 26% quarter-over-quarter, and its US stock fell 10.46% in pre-market trading.

According to PANews on August 1st, Coinbase's US stock price fell 10.46% in pre-market trading, currently trading at $338.7. Coinbase disclosed that its total revenue for Q2 2025 was
Share
PANews2025/08/01 16:19
Trump's reciprocal tariffs delayed by a week to August 7

Trump's reciprocal tariffs delayed by a week to August 7

PANews reported on August 1st that on Thursday evening local time, US President Trump signed an executive order imposing tariffs ranging from 15% to 41% on goods exported to the
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1074-10.35%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.792-6.77%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 10:22

Trending News

More

U.K.-listed Valereum Plc wants to raise £500k to establish Bitcoin treasury

Coinbase's Q2 total revenue fell 26% quarter-over-quarter, and its US stock fell 10.46% in pre-market trading.

Trump's reciprocal tariffs delayed by a week to August 7

BNB Chain Weekly Report: Daily Active Users of BSC and opBNB Reach 2.27 Million and 1.79 Million, with 7-Day Trading Volume Reaching $43.08 Billion

Mill City Ventures Successfully Closes $450 Million Private Placement and Launches SUI Treasury Strategy