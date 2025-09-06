12 Years After Launch, Dogecoin Investors Still Dream of $1, But This Cheaper Meme Coin Will Get There First

Par : Cryptopolitan
2025/09/06 04:20
GET
GET$0.008575--%
Capverse
CAP$0.11789+69.82%
Dreams Quest
DREAMS$0.0002768+0.10%
DOGE
DOGE$0.21792+2.38%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000974+2.85%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002479+2.05%

In the 12 years since its launch, Dogecoin (DOGE) has defied expectations, soaring to a peak of $0.73. Yet, despite its $35 billion market cap and dreams of hitting $1, DOGE’s journey has been a rollercoaster, with its current price hovering around $0.23. Meanwhile, another meme coin, Little Pepe (LILPEPE), is positioned to skyrocket from a lower price point and potentially outpace DOGE to that coveted $1 mark first.

Dogecoin’s Long Road to $1

Launched in 2013 as a parody of the growing crypto market, Dogecoin began trading at fractions of a cent, just $0.0002. Its breakout moment came in the last bull run, when DOGE surged over 800% in a single day, climbing to $0.07 before eventually reaching a record $0.73. DOGE has struggled to maintain significant momentum. Its enormous circulating supply of over 150 billion tokens makes a quick run to $1 increasingly difficult. Currently trading around $0.23, investors continue to speculate, but many recognize that a fresh contender could realistically achieve the milestone first.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE): The Meme Coin to Watch

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) has quickly gained traction as the newest face of meme tokens. Still in its presale phase, LILPEPE has already attracted massive attention, raising over $22.32 million by selling out its stage 11 ahead of schedule. Its stage 12 presale, priced at just $0.0021, has already surpassed $1 million in under a week. This overwhelming demand signals that the market sees potential in LILPEPE that mirrors the early energy surrounding DOGE, but with a crucial difference—its entry price allows for a much higher upside. At $0.0021, reaching $1 would represent a gain of over 45,700%, a figure that has excited early investors eager to secure their place before public listings. To celebrate the ongoing presale success, Little Pepe has launched a $777,000 giveaway campaign. Ten lucky winners will each walk away with $77,000 worth of LILPEPE tokens. The campaign has already garnered over 293,000 entries. Participation is simple: investors must commit a minimum of $100 in the presale to qualify. 

The Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Identity: More Than a Meme

Little Pepe brands itself as the heir to the meme coin throne. Built on the ERC chain, the token prides itself on simplicity: no taxes, no rug pulls, no gimmicks, just community spirit and green candles. Its playful narrative, currently in the “cryptowomb” stage of its roadmap, builds anticipation with humor and relatability. By combining internet humor with genuine transparency and security, LILPEPE distinguishes itself in a crowded meme coin market. Many meme tokens struggle with credibility. Little Pepe has proactively addressed this by completing a CertiK audit, which is widely considered the gold standard for DeFi security. With a score of 95.49%, investors can approach the project with added confidence.

The Road Ahead

As the presale continues and exchange listings approach, all eyes are on how Little Pepe performs once trading goes live. With momentum already in motion, a growing holder base, and a unique cultural identity, the path toward $1 feels increasingly attainable. For Dogecoin holders still waiting for their coin to cross the symbolic $1 threshold, Little Pepe represents what DOGE once was: fun, exciting, and filled with upside potential. The difference? LILPEPE is starting from a price point that makes such a milestone achievable in a shorter timeframe.

Conclusion

Dogecoin deserves credit for paving the way for meme coins and showing the market that humor and culture can drive value. But twelve years on, DOGE’s massive supply and slower growth make the $1 dream more distant. Little Pepe (LILPEPE), with its surging presale, strong community backing, CertiK security audit, and upcoming major listings, is setting itself up as the next big meme coin to watch. If momentum continues, it may very well claim the $1 crown before Dogecoin ever does, turning early believers into the biggest winners of the meme coin era.

For more information about Little Pepe (LILPEPE) visit the links below:

Website: https://littlepepe.com

Whitepaper: https://littlepepe.com/whitepaper.pdf

Telegram: https://t.me/littlepepetoken

Twitter/X: https://x.com/littlepepetoken

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Best Crypto to Buy Now Before Market Moves Higher

Best Crypto to Buy Now Before Market Moves Higher

The post Best Crypto to Buy Now Before Market Moves Higher appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoin momentum is starting to heat up, and with the altcoin season index climbing, traders are keeping a close eye on what could be the next explosive run. While not every project will go parabolic, market sentiment is holding steady, and overall conditions suggest an exciting window for high-potential plays. Some of the best cryptos to buy right now are offering a unique angle in the crypto market. From real-world asset integration to innovative mine-to-earn mechanics and scalable on-chain data solutions, these coins are building strong narratives that could catch fire if altseason truly kicks in Crypto’s Next Phase: Expert Picks the Top Cryptos to Buy Now The crypto market is entering a pivotal phase, with major developments unfolding across technology, regulation, and adoption. The U.S. government is taking bold steps to put economic data directly on-chain, signaling an unprecedented move toward transparency in financial reporting. On the institutional front, Ondo Finance is bridging traditional markets with crypto by launching tokenized U.S. stocks on Ethereum, opening the door for broader access to equities in decentralized ecosystems. Source – Ondo Finance on X Bitwise, a leading digital asset manager, has also released a striking forecast, projecting Bitcoin could hit $1.3 million by 2035. At the same time, the Federal Reserve is preparing to host a conference on DeFi, stablecoin adoption continues to accelerate, and the launch of Trump’s World Liberty token has sparked heated debate. Together, these developments highlight the growing convergence of innovation, politics, and regulation, creating both opportunities and challenges for investors and builders navigating this rapidly evolving space. Amid these shifts, this article highlights the best cryptos to buy now as shared by crypto expert Jacob Crypto Bury, whose full analysis is available in the video below or on his YouTube channel. Epic Chain (EPIC) Epic Chain is…
Union
U$0.00955-17.95%
RealLink
REAL$0.06005+0.40%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.323+0.61%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 03:53
Partager
Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

PANews reported on June 19 that according to The Block, the stablecoin issuer Paxos launched a new startup Paxos Labs, which aims to help institutions integrate DeFi and on-chain products
DeFi
DEFI$0.001589-1.85%
Startup
STARTUP$0.012128+30.60%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1505+54.04%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 00:04
Partager
Belarus pushes for tighter crypto rules as President Lukashenko loses patience

Belarus pushes for tighter crypto rules as President Lukashenko loses patience

President Aleksandr Lukashenko reportedly issued an ultimatum to his government, demanding long-overdue cryptocurrency oversight mechanisms after a state audit revealed half of all citizen investments sent abroad fail to return. On September 5, the Belarusian Telegraph Agency reported that during…
SentraNet
SENT$0.000027+35.00%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/09/06 04:03
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Best Crypto to Buy Now Before Market Moves Higher

Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

Belarus pushes for tighter crypto rules as President Lukashenko loses patience

Yupp — active in the project with an eye on the drop

Interpreting the 6 current situations of Web3 AI track: Compared with AI Agent, institutions pay more attention to infrastructure