1,200 Criminals Arrested in Crypto Clampdown: Interpol

In brief Interpol’s Operation Serengeti 2.0 resulted in arrests of over 1,200 cybercriminals across 18 African countries and the U.K., with $97.4 million confiscated.

Angola dismantled 25 illegal crypto mining centers run by Chinese nationals, seizing $37 million worth of equipment and power stations.

Zambian authorities broke up a massive online investment fraud scheme that defrauded 65,000 victims of $300 million through fake crypto investments.

Interpol has arrested more than 1,200 cybercriminals who have collectively targeted 88,000 victims—including through cryptocurrency scams.

A “sweeping” effort saw 18 African countries and the U.K. unite for Operation Serengeti 2.0, with more than $97.4 million confiscated as a result.

In Angola, 25 crypto mining centers were dismantled, amid allegations that 60 Chinese nationals had been illegally validating blockchain transactions and earning digital assets as a result.

Officials say mining equipment and 45 illicit power stations worth over $37 million were seized, which will now be used to distribute power in poorer areas.

Meanwhile, Zambian authorities broke up a “large-scale online investment fraud scheme” that led 65,000 people to lose $300 million.

Victims were encouraged to invest in digital assets after being lured in by aggressive advertising campaigns that promoted attractive returns.

“Authorities arrested 15 individuals and seized key evidence including domains, mobile numbers and bank accounts. Investigations are ongoing with efforts focused on tracking down overseas collaborators,” the Interpol statement added.

In separate developments, a suspected human trafficking network was disrupted in the country, with 372 forged passports from seven countries seized as a result.

Prior to Operation Serengeti 2.0 taking place, investigators had undergone training in blockchain analytics and ransomware analysis—familiarizing themselves with open-source intelligence tools.

“Each Interpol-coordinated operation builds on the last, deepening cooperation, increasing information sharing and developing investigative skills across member countries,” said Secretary General Valdecy Urquiza.

The law enforcement agency added that the scale of the arrests “underscores the global reach of cybercrime and the urgent need for cross-border cooperation.”

The operation was funded by the U.K. Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. A spokesperson for the FCDO told Decrypt that the operation “helped dismantle a network of cyber criminals and scammers who seek to destabilize our societies.”

“The UK will continue to use all tools at our disposal to protect our national security and support our international partners in tackling cyber-crime,” the spokesperson added.

In other developments, Nigeria’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission says it has deported dozens of people convicted of “cyberterrorism and internet fraud,” primarily from China and the Philippines.

Some of those cases involved romance scams, with victims deceived into handing over cash for bogus crypto investments.