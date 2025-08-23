1,200 Criminals Arrested in Crypto Clampdown: Interpol

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 03:18
Sidekick
K$0.2188+0.04%
U
U$0.017+13.33%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10229+2.23%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003583+2.66%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.022769+4.43%

In brief

  • Interpol’s Operation Serengeti 2.0 resulted in arrests of over 1,200 cybercriminals across 18 African countries and the U.K., with $97.4 million confiscated.
  • Angola dismantled 25 illegal crypto mining centers run by Chinese nationals, seizing $37 million worth of equipment and power stations.
  • Zambian authorities broke up a massive online investment fraud scheme that defrauded 65,000 victims of $300 million through fake crypto investments.

Interpol has arrested more than 1,200 cybercriminals who have collectively targeted 88,000 victims—including through cryptocurrency scams.

A “sweeping” effort saw 18 African countries and the U.K. unite for Operation Serengeti 2.0, with more than $97.4 million confiscated as a result.

In Angola, 25 crypto mining centers were dismantled, amid allegations that 60 Chinese nationals had been illegally validating blockchain transactions and earning digital assets as a result.

Officials say mining equipment and 45 illicit power stations worth over $37 million were seized, which will now be used to distribute power in poorer areas.

Meanwhile, Zambian authorities broke up a “large-scale online investment fraud scheme” that led 65,000 people to lose $300 million.

Victims were encouraged to invest in digital assets after being lured in by aggressive advertising campaigns that promoted attractive returns.

“Authorities arrested 15 individuals and seized key evidence including domains, mobile numbers and bank accounts. Investigations are ongoing with efforts focused on tracking down overseas collaborators,” the Interpol statement added.

In separate developments, a suspected human trafficking network was disrupted in the country, with 372 forged passports from seven countries seized as a result.

Prior to Operation Serengeti 2.0 taking place, investigators had undergone training in blockchain analytics and ransomware analysis—familiarizing themselves with open-source intelligence tools.

“Each Interpol-coordinated operation builds on the last, deepening cooperation, increasing information sharing and developing investigative skills across member countries,” said Secretary General Valdecy Urquiza.

The law enforcement agency added that the scale of the arrests “underscores the global reach of cybercrime and the urgent need for cross-border cooperation.”

The operation was funded by the U.K. Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. A spokesperson for the FCDO told Decrypt that the operation “helped dismantle a network of cyber criminals and scammers who seek to destabilize our societies.”

“The UK will continue to use all tools at our disposal to protect our national security and support our international partners in tackling cyber-crime,” the spokesperson added.

In other developments, Nigeria’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission says it has deported dozens of people convicted of “cyberterrorism and internet fraud,” primarily from China and the Philippines.

Some of those cases involved romance scams, with victims deceived into handing over cash for bogus crypto investments.

Daily Debrief Newsletter

Start every day with the top news stories right now, plus original features, a podcast, videos and more.

Source: https://decrypt.co/336429/1200-criminals-arrested-crypto-clampdown-interpol

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

PA Daily | The Chairman of the US SEC will deliver a keynote speech on asset tokenization on the 12th; Binance Alpha launches MOODENG and GOAT

PA Daily | The Chairman of the US SEC will deliver a keynote speech on asset tokenization on the 12th; Binance Alpha launches MOODENG and GOAT

Trump Media &amp; Technology Group’s financial report revealed “significant deficiencies” in internal controls; BSV investors attempted to reopen a 2019 lawsuit against Binance; the floor price of doodles fell to about 1.5 ETH, a 24-hour drop of 47.1%; Pump.fun once again transferred 132,000 SOL to Kraken.
FUNToken
FUN$0.009827+3.90%
Solana
SOL$198.94+9.72%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.955+6.06%
Partager
PANews2025/05/11 17:14
Partager
Crypto Booms as Fed Goes Dovish: Here’s What It Means for Ethereum, Solana and Dogecoin

Crypto Booms as Fed Goes Dovish: Here’s What It Means for Ethereum, Solana and Dogecoin

Fed chair's dovish pivot sends crypto markets flying, with Ethereum, Solana, and Dogecoin leading the altcoin rally.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006383+10.62%
SphereX
HERE$0.000357+0.28%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/23 03:29
Partager
Ripple and SBI Launch RLUSD Stablecoin in Japan by 2026

Ripple and SBI Launch RLUSD Stablecoin in Japan by 2026

Ripple and Japan’s financial giant SBI Holdings will launch the Ripple USD (RLUSD) stablecoin in Japan by early 2026, tapping into the country’s newly updated digital asset regulations.  As per the official announcement, the rollout will take place through SBI VC Trade, the group’s licensed crypto exchange, with the goal of improving the reliability and convenience of stablecoin use in Japan. Japan’s stablecoin framework, established under amendments to the Payment Services Act effective June 2023, requires that only licensed entities can issue or distribute fiat-backed stablecoins. This regulatory structure aims to ensure compliance, bank-grade oversight, and transparency in theContinue reading on DailyCoin.
VinuChain
VC$0.00399-2.20%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0714-1.24%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.04297+9.64%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/23 03:20
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

PA Daily | The Chairman of the US SEC will deliver a keynote speech on asset tokenization on the 12th; Binance Alpha launches MOODENG and GOAT

Crypto Booms as Fed Goes Dovish: Here’s What It Means for Ethereum, Solana and Dogecoin

Ripple and SBI Launch RLUSD Stablecoin in Japan by 2026

Crypto investor loses $1M in Uniswap scam exploiting Ethereum’s EIP-7702

Bitcoin stays rangebound amid heightened off-chain volume and low transaction counts