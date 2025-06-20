AguilaTrades launches an 8-hour TWAP order to add 2,000 BTC

PANews reported on June 20 that according to Yu Jin, trader @AguilaTrades started his third long Bitcoin operation on the afternoon of June 19 , initially opening a position of 500 BTC, and started an 8-hour TWAP order at 7 a.m. on June 20, planning to add 2,000 BTC. It is expected that by 3 p.m. today, the total value of his BTC long position will exceed $250 million again.

