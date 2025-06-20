Kunlun Wanwei officially releases and open-sources Skywork-SWE-32B

PANews
2025/06/20 10:38

PANews reported on June 20 that Kunlun Wanwei released Skywork-SWE, a software engineering (SWE) autonomous code agent base model, which achieved warehouse-level code repair capabilities at the scale of an open source 32B model. Compared with traditional code generation tasks (such as answering code programming questions), SWE tasks are closer to the real software development process, covering a complete closed loop from locating bugs, modifying source code, to verifying the repair effect.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

U.K.-listed Valereum Plc wants to raise £500k to establish Bitcoin treasury

U.K.-listed Valereum Plc wants to raise £500k to establish Bitcoin treasury

U.K fintech company Valereum Plc is raising funds to establish its Bitcoin treasury reserve, following many other companies that have jumped on the BTC band wagon. On August 1, the fintech company announced that it will be aiming to raise…
Bitcoin
BTC$114,844.09-3.09%
U Coin
U$0.01101--%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/01 16:12
Coinbase's Q2 total revenue fell 26% quarter-over-quarter, and its US stock fell 10.46% in pre-market trading.

Coinbase's Q2 total revenue fell 26% quarter-over-quarter, and its US stock fell 10.46% in pre-market trading.

According to PANews on August 1st, Coinbase's US stock price fell 10.46% in pre-market trading, currently trading at $338.7. Coinbase disclosed that its total revenue for Q2 2025 was
Share
PANews2025/08/01 16:19
Trump's reciprocal tariffs delayed by a week to August 7

Trump's reciprocal tariffs delayed by a week to August 7

PANews reported on August 1st that on Thursday evening local time, US President Trump signed an executive order imposing tariffs ranging from 15% to 41% on goods exported to the
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1074-10.35%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.792-6.77%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 10:22

Trending News

More

U.K.-listed Valereum Plc wants to raise £500k to establish Bitcoin treasury

Coinbase's Q2 total revenue fell 26% quarter-over-quarter, and its US stock fell 10.46% in pre-market trading.

Trump's reciprocal tariffs delayed by a week to August 7

BNB Chain Weekly Report: Daily Active Users of BSC and opBNB Reach 2.27 Million and 1.79 Million, with 7-Day Trading Volume Reaching $43.08 Billion

Mill City Ventures Successfully Closes $450 Million Private Placement and Launches SUI Treasury Strategy