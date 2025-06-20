Kunlun Wanwei officially releases and open-sources Skywork-SWE-32B

PANews reported on June 20 that Kunlun Wanwei released Skywork-SWE, a software engineering (SWE) autonomous code agent base model, which achieved warehouse-level code repair capabilities at the scale of an open source 32B model. Compared with traditional code generation tasks (such as answering code programming questions), SWE tasks are closer to the real software development process, covering a complete closed loop from locating bugs, modifying source code, to verifying the repair effect.

