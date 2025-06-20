Tether CEO: Local open source password manager PearPass is coming soon

PANews reported on June 20 that Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino announced the upcoming launch of a local open source password manager, PearPass, emphasizing the complete abandonment of cloud storage and servers in response to the latest 16 billion password leaks . The tool will store keys locally on the user's device, featuring the security concept of "no leakage, no intermediary, no dependence".

