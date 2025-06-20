EU investigates Musk's xAI corporate structure after acquisition of X

PANews reported on June 20 that according to Reuters, the European Union is seeking more information from the social platform X (formerly Twitter) regarding the changes in the company structure after Elon Musk's xAI acquired the social platform X (formerly Twitter ) for $ 33 billion. A spokesperson for the European Commission said that it is closely monitoring the changes in X 's corporate structure. Earlier reports said that EU regulators are evaluating whether to fine X for violating the Digital Services Act ( DSA ), with a maximum fine of 6% of global turnover. X and xAI have not yet responded to this.

