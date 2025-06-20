Traders who shorted 16 altcoins on Hyperliquid have accumulated a profit of $9.68 million

PANews reported on June 20 that according to monitoring by ai_9684xtpa, a trader who shorted 16 altcoins on the Hyperliquid platform has accumulated a profit of $9.68 million, a significant improvement compared to last week's floating profit of $3.56 million. Currently, 15 of the 16 positions are in a floating profit state, and the only floating loss, $HYPE, has narrowed its loss to $1.92 million, with the overall position value reaching $53.3 million. On June 17, the trader has partially closed positions in multiple targets such as $ETH, $PEPE, $INIT, and $XRP to lock in some profits.

