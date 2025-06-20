Helium Ventures raises around £4 million, plans to buy Bitcoin

PANews reported on June 20 that according to Investegate , London-listed Helium Ventures PLC announced the successful completion of an oversubscribed placement, raising approximately £ 4 million, with a total of 9,302,326 new shares placed at an issue price of 43 pence per share. The placement shares are expected to be listed on the AQSE Growth Market on June 26, 2025 , and the company's total share capital will increase to 116,552,976 shares after listing. The company also plans to hold treasury reserves and remaining cash in Bitcoin, and reminds investors to pay attention to related risks.

