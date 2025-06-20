Bitcoin critic Peter Schiff touts Silver’s potential as BTC slides

Crypto.news
2025/06/20 15:58
Bitcoin
BTC$114,939.43-3.09%
Metal Blockchain
METAL$0.34336+4.40%
Jable
JAB$0.001558-0.06%

Longtime Bitcoin critic and goldbug Peter Schiff is back with another jab at the world’s largest cryptocurrency, and this time, he’s pitching the other precious metal as a superior alternative.

According to Schiff in a June 20 X post, silver currently offers far more realistic upside than Bitcoin (BTC), with significantly less downside risk. “If anyone is looking for an alternative to gold, it makes no sense to buy Bitcoin when you can buy silver,” he wrote. 

Schiff has long positioned himself as a gold advocate and has repeatedly dismissed Bitcoin as an asset with little to no real value. While his latest remarks shift the spotlight from gold to silver, they continue his familiar theme that Bitcoin, in his view, is all speculation and no substance.

As usual, his anti-Bitcoin campaign drew pushback from crypto supporters, many of whom dismissed his comments as outdated. Some pointed out that despite years of similar warnings, Bitcoin has continued to grow, both in value and adoption, defying his long-standing criticism.

In a follow-up reply to a commenter, Schiff doubled down. He claimed that people are “foolishly buying” Bitcoin instead of silver, adding that all the crypto king will ultimately do is “destroy the fortune of those who buy it.”

Despite the criticism, BTC currently commands a greater market share than silver. As of now, Bitcoin ranks 7th among global assets by market capitalization at approximately $2.079 trillion, just ahead of silver, which holds the 8th spot at around $2.007 trillion.

Schiff’s latest remarks come as Bitcoin’s performance has softened in recent weeks, though it remains relatively steady amid rising geopolitical tensions. At the time of writing, BTC is trading just above $104,700, down approximately 3.8% from its weekly high of over $108,000. 

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

U.K.-listed Valereum Plc wants to raise £500k to establish Bitcoin treasury

U.K.-listed Valereum Plc wants to raise £500k to establish Bitcoin treasury

U.K fintech company Valereum Plc is raising funds to establish its Bitcoin treasury reserve, following many other companies that have jumped on the BTC band wagon. On August 1, the fintech company announced that it will be aiming to raise…
Bitcoin
BTC$114,920.94-3.12%
U Coin
U$0.01103--%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/01 16:12
Trump's reciprocal tariffs delayed by a week to August 7

Trump's reciprocal tariffs delayed by a week to August 7

PANews reported on August 1st that on Thursday evening local time, US President Trump signed an executive order imposing tariffs ranging from 15% to 41% on goods exported to the
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1077-10.17%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.789-6.94%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 10:22
AI project Billions completes $30 million in financing, with participation from Polychain, Coinbase Ventures and others

AI project Billions completes $30 million in financing, with participation from Polychain, Coinbase Ventures and others

PANews reported on August 1st that the AI project Billions announced the completion of a $30 million funding round, dedicated to building the first universal human-AI network. This funding round
Sleepless AI
AI$0.12-10.04%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 16:04

Trending News

More

U.K.-listed Valereum Plc wants to raise £500k to establish Bitcoin treasury

Trump's reciprocal tariffs delayed by a week to August 7

AI project Billions completes $30 million in financing, with participation from Polychain, Coinbase Ventures and others

Director of the Policy Research Office of the National Development and Reform Commission: We are currently in a critical window period for the implementation of artificial intelligence applications

Mill City Ventures Successfully Closes $450 Million Private Placement and Launches SUI Treasury Strategy