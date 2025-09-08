13 entities now hold 1.55% of SOL circulating supply

Corporate adoption of Solana is accelerating, with 13 publicly listed companies now holding nearly $1.8 billion in their Solana treasuries.

Summary 13 companies now hold 8.9 million SOL, led by Upexi Inc. (2M SOL), DeFi Development Corp. (1.99M SOL), and Sol Strategies (370K SOL), which is also preparing a Nasdaq listing.

The figure is expected to grow as DeFi Development Corp. targets $1B in SOL holdings, while Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital aim to raise $1B for a joint Solana treasury, with other firms potentially joining.

The number of publicly listed companies adopting Solana (SOL) as part of their treasury strategy has grown to 13.

The largest holders are led by Upexi Inc., with 2,000,518 SOL, followed closely by DeFi Development Corp., which recently added 196,141 SOL to bring their total to 1,988,170 SOL.

Sol Strategies ranks third with 370,420 SOL and is also set to become the first company among Solana treasury adopters to list on Nasdaq.

Together, the thirteen companies now control 8.90 million SOL, representing 1.55% of the total circulating supply — which amounts to approximately $1.80 billion at the current market value. Of these reserves, around 585,059 SOL (worth about $104.1 million) are staked through the Combined Staking Reserve, generating an average yield of 6.86%. While this staking reserve represents only 0.102% of Solana’s total supply, it signals that a portion of treasury allocations is actively being used to earn yield, rather than sitting idle.

The rise of Solana treasury strategy

The momentum behind Solana treasury strategy is accelerating, with corporate holdings expected to expand significantly in the coming months. DeFi Development Corp., currently the second-largest holder, has pledged to scale its reserves toward the $1 billion milestone. Additionally, Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital are working with Cantor Fitzgerald to raise up to $1 billion for a joint Solana treasury, an initiative that has also received support from the Solana Foundation in Zug, Switzerland.

In parallel, Accelerate, led by Joe McCann, has announced plans to raise $1.51 billion to acquire 7.32 million SOL, a move that would establish the largest private Solana treasury outside of the Foundation itself.

Although total corporate SOL holdings still lag far behind Bitcoin’s corporate treasury dominance of the scale and speed of new capital being mobilized signal Solana’s growing role as a serious competitor in the digital asset treasury market.