LD Capital founder responds to NEIRO's high control question: Buy at the bottom, never sell

PANews reported on June 20 that in response to a post by on-chain analyst Yu Jin that " Trend Research controls 64.25% of the total NEIRO (uppercase) tokens ", LD Capital founder JackYi responded: "I only bought real money in the secondary market, but never sold. It was purely because MEME was hot at the time, and I wanted to buy at its low market value. I hope that my patience will make MEME the leader of the ETH ecosystem, and I bought more and more to become a coin owner. I think buying real money in the secondary market is not a shady thing, right? This project has been around for a long time."

