Dow Jones up 100 points as Federal Reserve balances Iran tensions

Crypto.news
2025/06/21 01:15
U Coin
U$0.01097+0.09%

U.S. stocks were mixed as geopolitical risks temporarily cooled, with the potential for rate cuts counterbalancing tensions with Iran.

Major U.S. stock indices traded mixed amid several key developments. On Friday, June 20, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 103 points, with Apple and financial stocks leading the gains. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 was flat, slipping 0.03%, while the tech-focused Nasdaq fell 0.28%.

Dow Jones Industrial Average heatmap

Traders’ attention was divided between multiple global and domestic events. Markets welcomed a temporary halt in the escalation between the U.S. and Iran. U.S. President Donald Trump stated that he would decide in two weeks whether to enter the Israel-Iran conflict.

While the statement introduced fresh uncertainty, it also opened the door to potential diplomatic engagement. However, Trump has so far remained inflexible on negotiations with Iran, demanding the complete dismantling of the country’s nuclear program.

Fed governor suggests rate cuts in July

On the macroeconomic front, Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller suggested the Fed might cut interest rates as early as July. He stated that he does not expect tariffs to significantly increase inflation, potentially allowing for monetary policy easing. However, the decision would require consensus from the full Federal Open Market Committee.

Trump, who appointed Waller during his first term, has continued to pressure the Fed to lower rates. He has repeatedly criticized Fed Chair Jerome Powell, calling him “stupid” and the “worst”. Still, the Fed retains its independence, and Trump ruled out firing Powell.

In trade news, the U.S. has informed semiconductor manufacturers that they will no longer be allowed to use American technology in their Chinese plants. The move is part of an ongoing effort to curb China’s access to advanced semiconductors, which the U.S. considers a key strategic resource.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

U.K.-listed Valereum Plc wants to raise £500k to establish Bitcoin treasury

U.K.-listed Valereum Plc wants to raise £500k to establish Bitcoin treasury

U.K fintech company Valereum Plc is raising funds to establish its Bitcoin treasury reserve, following many other companies that have jumped on the BTC band wagon. On August 1, the fintech company announced that it will be aiming to raise…
Bitcoin
BTC$114,920.94-3.12%
U Coin
U$0.01103--%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/01 16:12
Trump's reciprocal tariffs delayed by a week to August 7

Trump's reciprocal tariffs delayed by a week to August 7

PANews reported on August 1st that on Thursday evening local time, US President Trump signed an executive order imposing tariffs ranging from 15% to 41% on goods exported to the
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1077-10.17%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.789-6.94%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 10:22
AI project Billions completes $30 million in financing, with participation from Polychain, Coinbase Ventures and others

AI project Billions completes $30 million in financing, with participation from Polychain, Coinbase Ventures and others

PANews reported on August 1st that the AI project Billions announced the completion of a $30 million funding round, dedicated to building the first universal human-AI network. This funding round
Sleepless AI
AI$0.12-10.04%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 16:04

Trending News

More

U.K.-listed Valereum Plc wants to raise £500k to establish Bitcoin treasury

Trump's reciprocal tariffs delayed by a week to August 7

AI project Billions completes $30 million in financing, with participation from Polychain, Coinbase Ventures and others

Director of the Policy Research Office of the National Development and Reform Commission: We are currently in a critical window period for the implementation of artificial intelligence applications

Mill City Ventures Successfully Closes $450 Million Private Placement and Launches SUI Treasury Strategy