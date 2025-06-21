KindlyMD, Nakamoto secure $51.5m more for Bitcoin push

Crypto.news
2025/06/21 03:11
Moonveil
MORE$0.09742-2.73%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00762-8.19%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03713-3.43%
Octavia
VIA$0.0156-4.29%

Utah-based telehealth provider KindlyMD is now channeling millions into Bitcoin via its expected merger with Nakamoto. The latest $51.5 million PIPE round proves investors are all-in on the crypto pivot, even as skeptics question the long-term play.

KindlyMD and Nakamoto Holdings, the Bitcoin (BTC)-focused investment firm founded by David Bailey, announced on June 20 that they have secured an additional $51.5 million in PIPE financing, bringing their total committed capital for Bitcoin treasury accumulation to $763 million.

The latest round, priced at $5 per share in KindlyMD stock, was fully subscribed in under 72 hours, signaling strong institutional interest despite broader market uncertainty.

According to the statement, KindlyMD will use the funds to purchase Bitcoin and bolster working capital once its expected merger with Nakamoto closes following shareholder approval.

Nakamoto’s latest capital raise is part of a broader trend: corporations are stockpiling Bitcoin at an unprecedented pace. The number of companies executing formal Bitcoin treasury strategies now exceeds 220, according to public filings and data from BitcoinTreasuries.net.

That list includes Strategy, the Michael Saylor-led firm that pioneered corporate BTC accumulation during the pandemic, as well as relative newcomers like Semler Scientific and Metaplanet, which are deploying capital into BTC as both a treasury reserve and a long-term hedge against inflation and currency debasement.

However, while institutional investor appetite for Bitcoin continues to rise, analysts warn that BTC-focused corporate treasuries pose various risks, including liquidity concerns, regulatory uncertainties and crypto market’s notorious volatility, which can force firms to sell at a loss in bear markets.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

U.K.-listed Valereum Plc wants to raise £500k to establish Bitcoin treasury

U.K.-listed Valereum Plc wants to raise £500k to establish Bitcoin treasury

U.K fintech company Valereum Plc is raising funds to establish its Bitcoin treasury reserve, following many other companies that have jumped on the BTC band wagon. On August 1, the fintech company announced that it will be aiming to raise…
Bitcoin
BTC$114,920.94-3.12%
U Coin
U$0.01103--%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/01 16:12
Trump's reciprocal tariffs delayed by a week to August 7

Trump's reciprocal tariffs delayed by a week to August 7

PANews reported on August 1st that on Thursday evening local time, US President Trump signed an executive order imposing tariffs ranging from 15% to 41% on goods exported to the
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1077-10.17%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.789-6.94%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 10:22
AI project Billions completes $30 million in financing, with participation from Polychain, Coinbase Ventures and others

AI project Billions completes $30 million in financing, with participation from Polychain, Coinbase Ventures and others

PANews reported on August 1st that the AI project Billions announced the completion of a $30 million funding round, dedicated to building the first universal human-AI network. This funding round
Sleepless AI
AI$0.12-10.04%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 16:04

Trending News

More

U.K.-listed Valereum Plc wants to raise £500k to establish Bitcoin treasury

Trump's reciprocal tariffs delayed by a week to August 7

AI project Billions completes $30 million in financing, with participation from Polychain, Coinbase Ventures and others

Director of the Policy Research Office of the National Development and Reform Commission: We are currently in a critical window period for the implementation of artificial intelligence applications

Mill City Ventures Successfully Closes $450 Million Private Placement and Launches SUI Treasury Strategy