Yupp — active in the project with an eye on the drop

Incrypted
2025/06/21 06:48
Harvest Finance
FARM$27.53-7.05%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00762-7.52%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1202-9.41%
Edge
EDGE$0.16613+12.77%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00011183-1.34%
In this article:

1. Guide to completing the activities

2. Conclusion

Yupp is a platform for searching, testing and comparing AI models. Users can freely interact with neural networks, and developers can compare and analyse cutting-edge AI solutions.

The team has raised $33 million in funding from Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Coinbase Ventures, and others.

Right now, you can farm Yupp points for free, which can possibly be exchanged for tokens in the future.

In the guide we will consider what activities you should do in the project with an eye on the drop.

  1. Go to the site and join the mail:
Registering on the platform. Data: yupp.ai
  1. Write your first prompt and send it:
Writing our first prompt. Data: yupp.ai
  1. Choose one of the answers and add comments:
Adding comments to the response. Data: yupp.ai
  1. Further we continue to use the chat in the project to get points:
Getting points. Data: yupp.ai
  1. Join Discord to follow announcements.

A project with the support of large funds and an interesting idea. Perhaps we will get tokens for testing and farming points in the future.

Subscribe to the project’s social networks so as not to miss important updates.

Highlights:

  • using chat with artificial intelligence;
  • collecting points.

If you have any questions when going through the activities, you can ask them in our Telegram chat.

Useful links: Website | X | Discord

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele can now run for election indefinitely

Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele can now run for election indefinitely

El Salvador approved indefinite reelection for President Bukele and extended terms to six years, sparking backlash from critics warning of rising authoritarianism.
SIX
SIX$0.0201-3.73%
ELYSIA
EL$0.004977-3.41%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00758-8.34%
TapDaDoge
RUN$0.0000023+4.54%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 17:28
Trump's reciprocal tariffs delayed by a week to August 7

Trump's reciprocal tariffs delayed by a week to August 7

PANews reported on August 1st that on Thursday evening local time, US President Trump signed an executive order imposing tariffs ranging from 15% to 41% on goods exported to the
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1081-9.00%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.793-6.57%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 10:22
Among the top 300 crypto tokens by market capitalization, six tokens saw monthly gains exceeding 100%, including ZORA, which rose by 746.5%, and REKT, which rose by 208.3%.

Among the top 300 crypto tokens by market capitalization, six tokens saw monthly gains exceeding 100%, including ZORA, which rose by 746.5%, and REKT, which rose by 208.3%.

PANews reported on August 1st that according to Coingecko data, six of the top 300 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization have seen monthly gains exceeding 100% over the past 30 days.
SIX
SIX$0.0201-3.73%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02552-0.19%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02405-11.12%
Zora
ZORA$0.06761+1.49%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 16:40

Trending News

More

Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele can now run for election indefinitely

Trump's reciprocal tariffs delayed by a week to August 7

Among the top 300 crypto tokens by market capitalization, six tokens saw monthly gains exceeding 100%, including ZORA, which rose by 746.5%, and REKT, which rose by 208.3%.

Director of the Policy Research Office of the National Development and Reform Commission: We are currently in a critical window period for the implementation of artificial intelligence applications

Solana ETFs coming soon? Seven asset managers file amended S-1s with the SEC