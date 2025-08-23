14 Charged In $41 Million BitShine Crypto Fraud

Prosecutors in Taiwan brought charges against 14 individuals in connection with the $41 million BitShine crypto fraud. The scam allegedly defrauded over 1,500 victims of over NT$1.27 billion ($41 million).

According to prosecutors, the suspects operated under the cover of BitShine because it had passed Financial Supervisory Commission checks, helping conceal the activities of another unlicensed firm.

Taiwanese Prosecutors Bring Charges In BitShine Fraud

Taiwanese authorities have concluded a major investigation into one of the country’s most high-profile crypto fraud cases. The investigation has resulted in changes against 14 individuals associated with the BitShine exchange. Authorities allege the individuals conspired with fraud groups to trick over 1,500 customers and steal NT$1.27 billion ($41 million). According to local media reports, the group operated under the guise of BitShine. BitShine had passed Federal Supervisory Commission checks, allowing the perpetrators to hide the activities of another unlicensed firm, Biying Technology.

According to investigators, the two companies worked in tandem, funneling customer funds into cryptocurrency purchases, particularly USDT. The funds were then moved overseas through a series of transfers to hide their origin.

How The Fraud Worked

Prosecutors identified the mastermind of the scam as a man named Shih. According to authorities, Shih headed operations in Taiwan, with his wife serving as Asia-Pacific director. Another suspect named Yang was responsible for business management. The group worked with organized crime affiliates and instructed victims to transfer funds into specific wallets. The funds were then rerouted through multiple layers of transactions, which officials stated was a deliberate attempt to launder the stolen funds and evade detection. Officials estimate the scam laundered over NT$2.3 billion ($75 million) between January 2024 and April 2025. Authorities tied NT$1.27 directly to the 1,539 identified victims.

Authorities stated that the group misled investors by claiming they were the only exchange approved by Taiwan’s Financial Supervisory Committee. This claim helped attract significant investor deposits.

Sentencing Requests

The Shilin District Prosecutor’s Office indicted Shih and 13 other individuals on charges related to fraud, money laundering, providing unregistered virtual asset services, and organizing a criminal enterprise under Taiwan’s Organized Crime Prevention Act. Authorities have requested a 25-year sentence for Shih, highlighting his refusal to plead guilty to the charges and his lack of remorse. Defendants who confessed or have promised to return illicit gains could face a reduced sentence. Prosecutors have also confiscated the seized digital assets and asked the court for the forfeiture of NT$1.275 billion in criminal proceeds.

Zilliqa transitions to 2.0 with full EVM support and protocol overhaul

Zilliqa blockchain network has officially moved from version 1.0 to 2.0, a protocol upgrade that restructures the blockchain's architecture.  According to a press release shared with crypto.news, the update introduces Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatibility, a new Proof-of-Stake consensus model,…
a16z: The official X account was briefly hacked this morning and released false token information

PANews reported on June 19 that the well-known venture capital firm a16z announced that its official X account was briefly hacked this morning. During this period, the account posted token
Investors Eye Major Gains as BlockchainFX Top Crypto Presale Builds Momentum Ahead of 2025 Launch

The cryptocurrency presale market is seeing renewed energy, with projects such as BlockDAG and Nexchain gaining attention among investors. However, a growing consensus is forming around BlockchainFX ($BFX) as the best crypto presale to watch in 2025. With an exclusive presale-only Visa card, a high-yield staking model, a competitive pricing structure, and a multi-asset trading [...] The post Investors Eye Major Gains as BlockchainFX Top Crypto Presale Builds Momentum Ahead of 2025 Launch appeared first on Blockonomi.
