An ancient whale deposited 5,000 ETH into Coinbase, and would make a profit of $12.05 million if sold

PANews reported on June 21 that according to monitoring by crypto analyst @ai_9684xtpa, in 2016, the ancient whale recharged 5,000 ETH to Coinbase 3 hours ago, about 12.11 million US dollars. If sold, it will make a profit of 12.05 million US dollars, with a return rate of 20090%. The ETH in this address can be traced back to August 2016, when the price of ETH was only about 12 US dollars. The last suspected large-scale sell-off was six months ago, and it still holds 5,000 ETH.

