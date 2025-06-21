NFT sales plunge 18% to $116.9m, Polygon beats Ethereum

2025/06/21 23:11
The NFT market has experienced a sharp drop, with sales volume falling by 18.43% to $116.9 million.

According to data from CryptoSlam, this marks a reversal from the previous week’s strong performance.

Bitcoin (BTC) price has dropped to $103,000. At the same time, Ethereum (ETH) has dropped 4% in the last seven days. The global crypto market cap is now $3.21 trillion, down from last week’s $3.29 trillion.

Despite the sales decline, market participation metrics show mixed results. NFT buyers remain flat at 1,061,348 (50.56% growth maintained), and NFT sellers rise by 8.09% to 38,494. NFT transactions have decreased slightly by 0.63% to 1,709,086.

Immutable retains its top position

Immutable (IMX) has retained its top position but with reduced sales of $28.3 million, falling 32.23% from the previous week. The blockchain’s wash trading has nearly disappeared, dropping 81.19% to just $3.

Polygon (POL) has surged to second place with $23.3 million in sales, growing 24.98% and overtaking Ethereum. Ethereum has dropped to third place with $20.4 million, declining 32.06%. Ethereum’s wash trading has also decreased by 18.29% to $1.8 million.

NFT sales plunge 18% to $116.9m, Polygon beats Ethereum - 1

Mythos Chain maintains fourth position with $14.1 million, remaining essentially flat with a marginal 0.03% decline. Solana (SOL) has climbed to fifth place with $8.7 million, jumping 42.74%.

The buyer count has increased across most blockchains, with Polygon leading at 35.63% growth, followed by Solana at 27.41% and Mythos Chain at 19.32%.

In collection rankings, Courtyard on Polygon has reclaimed the top position with $17.4 million in sales, showing minimal growth of 0.56%. The collection has experienced major growth in sellers, up 1,264.81%.

Guild of Guardians Heroes has fallen to second place with $16.5 million, declining 33.60%. The gaming collection has seen decreases across all metrics, including transactions (35.26%), buyers (41.99%), and sellers (42.33%).

DMarket holds third place with $9 million, up 0.99%. Guild of Guardians Avatars remains in fourth with $7 million, though falling 31.19%.

Gods Unchained Cards has entered the top five with $4.7 million, declining 28.60%. Notably, Uncategorized Ordinals on Bitcoin has disappeared from the top collections.

Notable high-value sales from this week include:

  • CryptoPunks #1831 sold for 150 ETH ($389,846)
  • CryptoPunks #9778 sold for 150 ETH ($377,958)
  • CryptoPunks #4868 sold for 76.5 ETH ($201,933)
  • CryptoPunks #5586 sold for 70.07 ETH ($185,292)
  • CryptoPunks #7516 sold for 60 ETH ($158,378)
Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele can now run for election indefinitely

El Salvador approved indefinite reelection for President Bukele and extended terms to six years, sparking backlash from critics warning of rising authoritarianism.
Trump's reciprocal tariffs delayed by a week to August 7

PANews reported on August 1st that on Thursday evening local time, US President Trump signed an executive order imposing tariffs ranging from 15% to 41% on goods exported to the
Among the top 300 crypto tokens by market capitalization, six tokens saw monthly gains exceeding 100%, including ZORA, which rose by 746.5%, and REKT, which rose by 208.3%.

PANews reported on August 1st that according to Coingecko data, six of the top 300 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization have seen monthly gains exceeding 100% over the past 30 days.
