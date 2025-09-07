15 Most Iconic Cozy Fall TV Shows

Rory (Alexis Bledel) and Lorelai (Lauren Graham) on “Gilmore Girls” have come to embody the cozy fall TV shows so many want to watch as soon as September begins. Mitchell Haddad/CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images

As soon as September hits, it’s time for a new type of bingeing—cozy fall TV shows. These are the fall favorites associated with sweater weather, pumpkin everything, apple cider and falling leaves. It may still be 80 degrees outside, but many people crave shows as comfortable and comforting as a worn-in, nubby cardigan.

If you are looking for something with fall vibes to binge, this list of 15 cozy fall TV shows has something for you. From spooky Halloween teen shows to mysteries to supernatural programs, the list has a wide variety of high-quality, compelling shows that will give you all the fall feels.

15 Best Cozy Fall Shows

These shows have all stood the test of time and are available on streaming.

15. The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Before there was Wednesday, there was The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, with the incomparable Kiernan Shipka taking on the role of everyone’s favorite teenage witch from the Archie Comics. This was a much darker take than the ‘90s sitcom—the occult looms large as Sabrina tries to navigate her magical powers and the everyday headaches of high school.

14. Pushing Daisies

Quirky, funny and not at all what you’d expect from a broadcast TV show, Pushing Daisies follows Ned, a piemaker with the ability to bring back the dead with one touch. He begins using his gift to help with homicide investigations (good!) but complicates the world order when he brings back his deceased childhood crush (less good).

13. Atypical

Sweet Sam (Keir Gilchrist) is a teen boy on the autism spectrum ready to spread his wings. His devoted but dysfunctional family, including mom Elsa (Jennifer Jason Leigh) and dad Doug (Michael Rappaport), do their best to support him as the family weathers other challenges. The family’s honest dynamics and Sam’s maturation make this show feel like a pleasant evening with close friends.

Homecoming queen Laura Palmer is found dead, washed up on a riverbank wrapped in plastic sheeting. FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLaughlin, left) is called in to work with local Sheriff Harry S. Truman (Michael Ontkean) in the investigation of the gruesome murder in the small Northwestern town of Twin Peaks. “Twin Peaks” is one of the iconic fall TV shows. Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

12. Twin Peaks

A rainy Northwest town with secrets buried in secrets where everyone has an agenda and you can get a damn fine piece of cherry pie—now that’s the perfect fall destination. FBI agent Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan) comes to town to investigate the murder of Laura Palmer, whom he quickly learns was not as innocent as she seemed. Cue a lineup of wacky but endearing characters who kept everyone guessing for two wonderful seasons in the early ‘90s.

11. Anne with an E

If your idea of the perfect fall show is wholesome and uplifting, then check out Netflix’s reimagining of the Anne of Green Gables series. The titular Anne with an E (Amybeth McNulty) is mistakenly sent from an orphanage to an older pair of siblings on Prince Edward Island, where she proceeds to charm everyone with her plucky spirit. (In a non-annoying way.)

10. The Vampire Diaries

Supernatural setting plus gorgeous teens plus tons of angst? That was a winning formula for a slew of shows in the late ‘90s to mid 2010s, and The Vampire Diaries did it perfectly. The show from Kevin Williamson and Julie Plec, based on the book series, follows recently orphaned teen Elena Gilbert (Nina Dobrev), who falls into a love triangle with two brothers, Stefan (Paul Wesley) and Damon (Ian Somerhalder).

9. Virgin River

This Netflix romance is as comforting as a bowl of creamy butternut squash soup. Nurse practitioner Melinda gives up her life in bustling Los Angeles to move to a small town in Northern California. As she establishes herself as part of the community, she makes new friends and launches a new romance that may be “the one.” Each episode has the heartwarming good feel of a bowl of soup, too.

8. Buffy the Vampire Slayer

“Into every generation, a slayer is born” goes the legend—this one just happens to be a SoCal teenage girl who reluctantly finds herself battling demons. The witty, heartfelt drama with a superlative cast led by Sarah Michelle Gellar feels like a Halloween show throughout, considering all the supernatural villains. But it’s the relationships that truly make the show shine, in between the pop culture quips.

Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in Netflix’s “Wednesday,” one of the most iconic fall TV shows. Jonathan Hession/Netflix

7. Wednesday

One of the buzziest shows of the past few years, Netflix’s reimagining of The Addams Family through the lens of daughter Wednesday has all the elements of a fall binge: teen drama, mysterious family, dark humor and an incredibly charismatic lead in Jenna Ortega. Season 2, Part 2 premiered on Netflix in September.

6. Friday Night Lights

A show about football in Texas—what could be more autumnal? All-American Coach Eric Taylor (Kyle Chandler) and his wife, Tami (Connie Britton), navigate life on and off the field together as the coach chases the ultimate goal of every high school skipper: a state championship. Fall in Texas is fun, but the show tackles real issues thoughtfully and with grace.

5. The Great British Bake Off

You can see some actual comfort food on this British baking program, whose hosts are as fabulous as its contestants’ creations. Each season starts with 12 vying for the title of best British baker, and as they get eliminated, you get to know the field better. The weekly challenges include biscuits, bread, cake and more—perfect fall energy.

4. Friends

After more than 30 years, the camaraderie on this ‘90s sitcom still hold up (though other things about it can feel cringey). Generations of viewers love Ross, Rachel, Joey, Phoebe, Chandler and Monica because their relationship feels so comfortable. While you can binge any season for a cozy vibe, watching a collection of episodes together, like the Thanksgivings, will really set an autumnal tone.

Mabel (Selena Gomez) displays one of her iconic fall looks on Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building.” Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu

3. Only Murders in the Building

Who wants a cozy mystery? This Hulu series, which bows season five in September, brings together the lovable misfits of the Arcadia, a grand apartment building in New York City where way too many people get murdered. Lovable podcasters Mabel (Selena Gomez), Charles (Steve Martin) and Oliver (Martin Short) always get to the bottom of these homicides amid comical misadventures. The cozy vibes are off the chart.

2. Over the Garden Wall

There is only one season of this charming animated series, so if you want a quick fall binge, this is the perfect selection. The 2014 Cartoon Network series follows half-brothers Wirt and Greg, who encounter enchanted obstacles in a forest as they journey home. It has a cozy feel from the moment it opens, and the character development and dynamics between Wirt and Greg (voiced by Elijah Wood and Collin Dean) are lovely.

1. Gilmore Girls

Was there any doubt this would be No. 1? In addition to featuring tons of memorable fall episodes during the dramedy’s seven-season run, the story of Lorelai (Lauren Graham), who became a teen mom to a now-teenage Rory (Alexis Bledel), is the ultimate comfort show. The town of Stars Hollow, Connecticut, embodies the sweater weather coziness everyone wants for fall. Binge the autumn episodes or watch the whole thing again for the millionth time to enjoy a fictional fall getaway.

