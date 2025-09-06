15 States Could See Aurora Borealis Saturday Night

Topline

High-speed winds from a cooler, less dense spot on the sun’s surface may continue disrupting Earth’s magnetic field on Saturday, as more than a dozen states could have a chance to see the northern lights, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Effects of high-speed winds from a cooler, less dense spot on the sun’s surface may disrupt Earth’s magnetic field.

AFP via Getty Images

Key Facts

NOAA forecast a Kp index of five on a scale of nine for Saturday night, suggesting the northern lights could become visible as far south as northern Iowa.

Periods of “minor” geomagnetic storms are expected late Saturday, though a recent coronal mass ejection could further disrupt Earth’s magnetic field and produce “moderate” storms early Sunday, potentially making the northern lights visible farther south, according to NOAA’s three-day outlook.

Calmer auroral activity is expected Sunday and Monday nights, with a maximum Kp index of just over four and three forecast, respectively.

Where Will The Northern Lights Be Visible?

A higher chance of viewing the phenomenon is forecast across northern Canada and Alaska, where the northern lights could be seen after the sun sets in the state. A lesser likelihood is expected in parts of Washington, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, Michigan, New York, New Hampshire, Vermont and New York. (See map below.)

Saturday’s view line.

NOAA

What’s The Best Way To See The Northern Lights?

The northern lights are typically best seen throughout the winter months as days become shorter, though they can be seen throughout the year depending on solar activity. Aurora borealis is best seen between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. local time, according to NOAA, which recommends traveling to a north-facing, high vantage point away from light pollution.

What’s The Best Way To Photograph The Northern Lights?

With a smartphone, NOAA recommends enabling night mode, disabling flash and relying on a tripod to stabilize the image. If using a regular camera, photography experts have recommended using a wide-angle lens, an aperture or F-stop of four or less and a focus set to the furthest possible setting.

Key Background

Solar events like solar flares and coronal mass ejections are largely responsible for producing the northern lights. Electrons from these events interact with oxygen and nitrogen in the Earth’s atmosphere and create energy in the form of swirling, colorful lights. More solar events are expected to occur into early 2026, as NOAA and NASA said a peak in solar activity was reached in late 2024.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/tylerroush/2025/09/06/northern-lights-forecast-geomagnetic-storms-may-bring-aurora-borealis-to-these-15-states-tonight/

