15-Week Crypto Inflow Streak Ends with a $223M Shock Withdrawal

Par : Bitcoinist
2025/08/19 12:00
The crypto asset investment market experienced its first weekly outflows in over three months, according to the latest data released by CoinShares, a leading European asset manager specializing in cryptocurrencies.

The firm’s weekly report shows that digital asset investment products recorded net outflows of $223 million during the past week, halting a 15-week streak of positive inflows. CoinShares attributed the shift to changing investor sentiment in the second half of the week, particularly following key US macroeconomic events.

James Butterfill, Head of Research at CoinShares, explained that the market started on a strong note with $883 million in inflows, but sentiment turned negative after a hawkish Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting and stronger-than-expected US economic data dampened risk appetite.

“The reversal came swiftly, with over $1 billion in outflows recorded on Friday alone,” Butterfill noted in the report.

Bitcoin Sees Largest Outflows Amid Market Reactions

Bitcoin, which has historically been the most sensitive crypto asset to monetary policy changes, bore the brunt of last week’s negative flows. The asset saw $404 million in outflows, marking one of the largest weekly pullbacks in recent months.

Despite this, year-to-date inflows remain strong, standing at $20 billion, signaling sustained long-term interest from institutional investors. CoinShares highlighted that the sudden shift could be partly due to profit-taking following a period of significant market inflows.

Crypto asset fund flows.

Over the last 30 days alone, digital asset products attracted $12.2 billion, representing half of the total inflows for 2025 to date. The report suggested that after such a sharp accumulation phase, it is not uncommon for investors to lock in gains amid increased macroeconomic uncertainty.

Altcoins Maintain Resilient Inflows Despite Market Pullback

While Bitcoin experienced notable outflows, other leading altcoins continued to attract capital. Ethereum recorded $133 million in net inflows, marking its 15th consecutive week of positive investment flows, which is seen as a sign of growing confidence in its long-term adoption prospects.

Other assets, including XRP ($31.2 million), Solana ($8.8 million), and SEI ($5.8 million), also posted positive inflows, suggesting that investor interest in diversified crypto exposure remains intact. Aave and Sui saw smaller but still positive inflows of $1.2 million and $0.8 million, respectively.

Despite last week’s overall outflows, CoinShares maintains that broader sentiment toward digital assets remains constructive, with total assets under management for crypto investment products still well above last quarter’s levels.

The report emphasized that digital asset products are likely to remain highly sensitive to macroeconomic policy developments, particularly US Federal Reserve decisions on interest rates.

The report also highlighted that the combination of strong year-to-date inflows and occasional profit-taking is likely to persist as investors adjust positions based on shifting economic signals.

The global crypto market cap valuation on TradingView

Featured image created with DALL-E, Chart from TradingView

