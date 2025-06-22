19-year-old man suspected of $245 million Bitcoin theft was detained again after being released on bail for being involved in a $2 million fraud case

PANews reported on June 22 that according to The Block, a 19-year-old man from Danbury, Connecticut, pleaded guilty to fraud and money laundering conspiracy in connection with a well-known theft in August 2024 that stole $245 million in Bitcoin from a Genesis creditor. However, the latest court documents stated that after agreeing to cooperate with the police and testify against his co-defendants, the police discovered another $2 million theft, so the man was detained again after being released on bail.

