The post $154 Million XRP Short Appears on Hyperliquid, Here’s Worst Scenario appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A high-risk play has appeared on Hyperliquid after a trader known for large bets returned with $4.2 million USDC. This was put to work straight away. The account went into leveraged shorts, targeting both Bitcoin and XRP, drawing most attention to the latter. According to Lookonchain, the trader put together a short position worth 2.78 million XRP — that is about $7.5 million in margin, but they went for 20x leverage, which means the total notional exposure ended up being more than $154 million.  The average entry was around $2.71 per token, just as XRP tested the lower end of its recent trading range. What’s liquidation price? The liquidation data makes it pretty obvious where the danger zone is. If XRP goes up to $3.06, the position will have to close, which could wipe out millions in collateral.  The size of this bet is made even bigger by the background: XRP has been all over the place since it hit $3.70 in August, dropping to $2.70 in September but still way up from earlier in the year. With liquidation only 13% away from spot, there is not much margin for error. The same wallet is also shorting 1,366 BTC with 40x leverage, but it is XRP where the squeeze potential looks brutal. If it goes beyond $3, it will be a total disaster. Thus, traders all over the market are keeping an eye on this high-risk player to see if they can make it through or if they will end up in the liquidation headlines. Source: https://u.today/154-million-xrp-short-appears-on-hyperliquid-heres-worst-scenarioThe post $154 Million XRP Short Appears on Hyperliquid, Here’s Worst Scenario appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A high-risk play has appeared on Hyperliquid after a trader known for large bets returned with $4.2 million USDC. This was put to work straight away. The account went into leveraged shorts, targeting both Bitcoin and XRP, drawing most attention to the latter. According to Lookonchain, the trader put together a short position worth 2.78 million XRP — that is about $7.5 million in margin, but they went for 20x leverage, which means the total notional exposure ended up being more than $154 million.  The average entry was around $2.71 per token, just as XRP tested the lower end of its recent trading range. What’s liquidation price? The liquidation data makes it pretty obvious where the danger zone is. If XRP goes up to $3.06, the position will have to close, which could wipe out millions in collateral.  The size of this bet is made even bigger by the background: XRP has been all over the place since it hit $3.70 in August, dropping to $2.70 in September but still way up from earlier in the year. With liquidation only 13% away from spot, there is not much margin for error. The same wallet is also shorting 1,366 BTC with 40x leverage, but it is XRP where the squeeze potential looks brutal. If it goes beyond $3, it will be a total disaster. Thus, traders all over the market are keeping an eye on this high-risk player to see if they can make it through or if they will end up in the liquidation headlines. Source: https://u.today/154-million-xrp-short-appears-on-hyperliquid-heres-worst-scenario

$154 Million XRP Short Appears on Hyperliquid, Here’s Worst Scenario

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 12:37
XRP
XRP$2.7881+1.27%
SphereX
HERE$0.000219+9.50%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012398-25.40%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.03749+2.09%
XYZ.Trades
TRADER$0.0001249-9.03%

A high-risk play has appeared on Hyperliquid after a trader known for large bets returned with $4.2 million USDC. This was put to work straight away. The account went into leveraged shorts, targeting both Bitcoin and XRP, drawing most attention to the latter.

According to Lookonchain, the trader put together a short position worth 2.78 million XRP — that is about $7.5 million in margin, but they went for 20x leverage, which means the total notional exposure ended up being more than $154 million. 

The average entry was around $2.71 per token, just as XRP tested the lower end of its recent trading range.

What’s liquidation price?

The liquidation data makes it pretty obvious where the danger zone is. If XRP goes up to $3.06, the position will have to close, which could wipe out millions in collateral. 

The size of this bet is made even bigger by the background: XRP has been all over the place since it hit $3.70 in August, dropping to $2.70 in September but still way up from earlier in the year. With liquidation only 13% away from spot, there is not much margin for error.

The same wallet is also shorting 1,366 BTC with 40x leverage, but it is XRP where the squeeze potential looks brutal. If it goes beyond $3, it will be a total disaster. Thus, traders all over the market are keeping an eye on this high-risk player to see if they can make it through or if they will end up in the liquidation headlines.

Source: https://u.today/154-million-xrp-short-appears-on-hyperliquid-heres-worst-scenario

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Slept on the Cardano Opportunity? BullZilla is The Top Coin to Join for Short Term Now

Slept on the Cardano Opportunity? BullZilla is The Top Coin to Join for Short Term Now

Every investor in the crypto space has felt the sting of hindsight. Ethereum’s launch, Solana’s meteoric rise, and even Cardano’s early days were golden opportunities that slipped past many who were cautious or unaware at the time. Those missed ICOs have become part of crypto folklore, teaching a hard lesson: timing matters, and sometimes the […]
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00491-5.39%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.208+9.35%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/27 11:15
Partager
Institutional Whale Acquires 431,000 ETH from Major Exchanges

Institutional Whale Acquires 431,000 ETH from Major Exchanges

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/institutional-whale-acquires-431000-eth/
Ethereum
ETH$4,019.06+2.18%
Major
MAJOR$0.1237+3.35%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012398-25.34%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/27 11:28
Partager
Ethereum spot ETF saw a net outflow of $248 million yesterday, marking the fifth consecutive day of net outflow

Ethereum spot ETF saw a net outflow of $248 million yesterday, marking the fifth consecutive day of net outflow

PANews reported on September 27 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net outflow of Ethereum spot ETF was US$248 million yesterday (September 26, US Eastern Time). The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF ETHE, with a single-day net inflow of US$17.91 million. Currently, ETHE's total historical net outflow has reached US$4.57 billion; followed by 21Shares Ethereum ETF TETH, with a single-day net inflow of US$8.05 million. Currently, ETHE's total historical net outflow has reached US$22.57 million. The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net outflow yesterday was Blackrock's ETF ETHA, with a single-day net outflow of US$200 million. Currently, ETHA's total historical net inflow has reached US$13.16 billion. As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF was US$26.01 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) reached 5.37%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$13.12 billion.
LayerNet
NET$0.00007437-1.47%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004057-1.16%
Partager
PANews2025/09/27 12:29
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Slept on the Cardano Opportunity? BullZilla is The Top Coin to Join for Short Term Now

Institutional Whale Acquires 431,000 ETH from Major Exchanges

Ethereum spot ETF saw a net outflow of $248 million yesterday, marking the fifth consecutive day of net outflow

New Gold Protocol Loses $2M in Price Oracle Hack, NGP Token Collapses by 88%

[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Sept. 18, 2025 – Bitcoin Pushes Towards $118K as Fed Rate Cut Sparks Broad Crypto Rally