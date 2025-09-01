160 crypto influencers exposed for undisclosed paid ads

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 22:57
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012211-10.65%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09774-3.71%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001551-0.44%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017626-6.08%
Challenge
CT$0.0000025+19.04%
PAID Network
PAID$0.0212-1.39%

ZachXBT, a known “on-chain detective”, dropped another massive leak on September 1, exposing hundreds of crypto influencers.

Namely, a price sheet posted on X reveals the wallet addresses and promotional rates of over 200 figures in the market recently approached by a project they were meant to promote.

However, ZachXBT’s analysis shows that while some 160 accounts accepted the deal, fewer than five actually disclosed their posts as paid advertisements.

Unsurprisingly, the leak is raising a number of questions regarding transparency and marketing standards with cryptocurrency, even if most of those featured on the list are “from the most recent class of CT or are just botted accounts.”

The growing risk of crypto scams

Decentralized finance (DeFi) has exploded in recent years, but its expansion has been accompanied by a sharp rise in predatory schemes. 

In 2024 alone, for example, Americans alone lost $9.3 billion to crypto crime according to the FBI. 

Accounts impersonating important crypto figures and social media influencers are increasingly more common, with a Nefture Security crime report suggesting that chat platforms such as Telegram played a key role in facilitating fraud. 

Accordingly, regulatory and industry responses are intensifying, with the European Union’s Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) and the GENIUS Act providing some much-needed clarity. 

Still, the decentralized nature of the industry limits regulatory effectiveness, especially since cryptocurrency still remains stigmatized in the public eye.

Featured image via Shutterstock

Source: https://finbold.com/160-crypto-influencers-exposed-for-undisclosed-paid-ads/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Sonic Labs reveals plan to launch Sonic USA LLC

Sonic Labs reveals plan to launch Sonic USA LLC

Sonic Labs secured 99.99% support from participating wallets to issue $200 million worth of its S tokens.
Sonic SVM
SONIC$0.18995-4.30%
American Coin
USA$0.0000006152-9.72%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/01 23:46
Partager
Pumpfun hits 1.3m traders in august but retail users rack up $66m in losses

Pumpfun hits 1.3m traders in august but retail users rack up $66m in losses

PumpFun recorded 1.3 million active traders in August 2025, yet users collectively lost $66 million.
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/02 00:19
Partager
Dogecoin & Shiba Inu Holders Turn To This PayFi Altcoin With Real Utility To Mimic Its 100x Gains

Dogecoin & Shiba Inu Holders Turn To This PayFi Altcoin With Real Utility To Mimic Its 100x Gains

The post Dogecoin & Shiba Inu Holders Turn To This PayFi Altcoin With Real Utility To Mimic Its 100x Gains appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The growing trend is seeing early Dogecoin and Shiba Inu investors shifting their focus towards a new PayFi coin, with the expectation of another 100x gain. Moreover, given that the market has been sluggish lately, these investors argue that the set of attributes the coin exhibits indicates its readiness for a significant surge. However, the …
RealLink
REAL$0.05667-1.88%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005932-18.04%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.00000000056-3.61%
Partager
CoinPedia2025/09/02 00:19
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Sonic Labs reveals plan to launch Sonic USA LLC

Pumpfun hits 1.3m traders in august but retail users rack up $66m in losses

Dogecoin & Shiba Inu Holders Turn To This PayFi Altcoin With Real Utility To Mimic Its 100x Gains

Sonic Labs DAO Approves $150M Sonic ETF Launch to Bridge Crypto with US Capital Market

XRP Price Displays Weakness As Analysts Fear $2 Drop – Meanwhile, LBRETT Momentum Is Soaring