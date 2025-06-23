CITIC Construction Investment: Continue to be optimistic about the development of the stablecoin industry

PANews
2025/06/23

PANews reported on June 23 that according to Jinshi, CITIC Construction Investment pointed out that the global stablecoin policy and industry continue to exert efforts, and the industrial ecology continues to prosper. The development of cryptocurrencies and stablecoins in Hong Kong will greatly promote the internationalization of the RMB and cross-border payments. It is recommended to pay attention to cross-border payment related targets.

