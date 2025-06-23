Statistics: More than 24 reports in one week, domestic securities firms set off a wave of stablecoin research

PANews reported on June 23 that according to Securities China, according to incomplete statistics, in the past week alone (June 15 to June 21), at least 16 securities firms have released 24 research reports on comprehensive research on stablecoins, covering multiple industry perspectives such as macro, computer, media Internet, finance, blockchain, etc. Among them, there are many securities firms that have launched special topics and in-depth research on stablecoins, such as Guojin Securities, Zhongtai Securities, Dongwu Securities, and Tianfeng Securities have all launched special topics or in-depth research on stablecoins, and CITIC Securities' macro, overseas, banking, non-banking and other research teams have conducted in-depth research from various industry perspectives.

Judging from the stock price performance, some A-share stablecoin concept stocks have seen impressive gains since June. As of the close of June 20, Hengbao shares rose by about 66% in the month, Chutianlong rose by 65%, Sifang Jingchuang rose by about 60%, and Xiongdi Technology rose by about 23%. However, the stock prices of some concept stocks have recently fallen back from their previous highs. The reporter noticed that many stablecoin concept stocks have been investigated by institutions recently. In the investigation, the institutions mainly focused on the development prospects of stablecoins, as well as the relevant technologies and application scenarios of listed companies.

