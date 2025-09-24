The post $167 Million in Solana Bagged By Major Tech Giant, What’s Coming? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A few days after Pantera-backed Helius Medical announced plans to adopt a digital asset treasury strategy focused on accumulating SOL, the company has made its first major purchase, according to a CoinMarketCap report today. For the first time, the medical device company has purchased over 760,000 Solana, worth about $167 million, at an average price of $231 per SOL. The move marks its first step toward building the previously announced $500 million Solana treasury. Following the firm’s decision to heavily bet on the sixth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, investors have expressed optimism about Solana’s price potential amid growing institutional adoption. Helius Medical further revealed that the vision behind the treasury launch is not only to hold Solana long-term, but also to explore opportunities in staking and decentralized finance (DeFi) to put its tokens to work. With its sights set on further SOL accumulation in the near future, Helius Medical reports holding over $335 million in cash reserves allocated to the execution of its digital asset strategy. Solana retrieves $220 mark Amid the broader crypto market downturn, Solana’s price fell sharply, recording an intraday low of $212.80 on Tuesday, September 23rd. While Solana experienced a heavier decline the previous day, with its price dropping over 6%, it has shown steadier price action today, flashing signals of a potential recovery after reclaiming the $220 level. Market watchers remain largely unfazed by the ongoing downturn, anticipating a major rally in the near term, particularly for Solana. Solana continues to attract institutional interest thanks to its robust infrastructure for large-scale business use. Its momentum is not solely driven by speculation but also by real-world adoption and expanding use cases. In recent weeks, Solana has made significant strides in the DeFi ecosystem as users increasingly stake funds within its network amid surging engagement. Boasting speed,… The post $167 Million in Solana Bagged By Major Tech Giant, What’s Coming? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A few days after Pantera-backed Helius Medical announced plans to adopt a digital asset treasury strategy focused on accumulating SOL, the company has made its first major purchase, according to a CoinMarketCap report today. For the first time, the medical device company has purchased over 760,000 Solana, worth about $167 million, at an average price of $231 per SOL. The move marks its first step toward building the previously announced $500 million Solana treasury. Following the firm’s decision to heavily bet on the sixth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, investors have expressed optimism about Solana’s price potential amid growing institutional adoption. Helius Medical further revealed that the vision behind the treasury launch is not only to hold Solana long-term, but also to explore opportunities in staking and decentralized finance (DeFi) to put its tokens to work. With its sights set on further SOL accumulation in the near future, Helius Medical reports holding over $335 million in cash reserves allocated to the execution of its digital asset strategy. Solana retrieves $220 mark Amid the broader crypto market downturn, Solana’s price fell sharply, recording an intraday low of $212.80 on Tuesday, September 23rd. While Solana experienced a heavier decline the previous day, with its price dropping over 6%, it has shown steadier price action today, flashing signals of a potential recovery after reclaiming the $220 level. Market watchers remain largely unfazed by the ongoing downturn, anticipating a major rally in the near term, particularly for Solana. Solana continues to attract institutional interest thanks to its robust infrastructure for large-scale business use. Its momentum is not solely driven by speculation but also by real-world adoption and expanding use cases. In recent weeks, Solana has made significant strides in the DeFi ecosystem as users increasingly stake funds within its network amid surging engagement. Boasting speed,…

$167 Million in Solana Bagged By Major Tech Giant, What’s Coming?

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 14:28
NEAR
NEAR$2.997-3.63%
Solana
SOL$210.33-4.43%
RealLink
REAL$0.062+2.71%
Movement
MOVE$0.1173+0.42%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001756+3.78%
Major
MAJOR$0.13819+0.87%

A few days after Pantera-backed Helius Medical announced plans to adopt a digital asset treasury strategy focused on accumulating SOL, the company has made its first major purchase, according to a CoinMarketCap report today.

For the first time, the medical device company has purchased over 760,000 Solana, worth about $167 million, at an average price of $231 per SOL. The move marks its first step toward building the previously announced $500 million Solana treasury.

Following the firm’s decision to heavily bet on the sixth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, investors have expressed optimism about Solana’s price potential amid growing institutional adoption.

Helius Medical further revealed that the vision behind the treasury launch is not only to hold Solana long-term, but also to explore opportunities in staking and decentralized finance (DeFi) to put its tokens to work.

With its sights set on further SOL accumulation in the near future, Helius Medical reports holding over $335 million in cash reserves allocated to the execution of its digital asset strategy.

Solana retrieves $220 mark

Amid the broader crypto market downturn, Solana’s price fell sharply, recording an intraday low of $212.80 on Tuesday, September 23rd.

While Solana experienced a heavier decline the previous day, with its price dropping over 6%, it has shown steadier price action today, flashing signals of a potential recovery after reclaiming the $220 level.

Market watchers remain largely unfazed by the ongoing downturn, anticipating a major rally in the near term, particularly for Solana.

Solana continues to attract institutional interest thanks to its robust infrastructure for large-scale business use. Its momentum is not solely driven by speculation but also by real-world adoption and expanding use cases.

In recent weeks, Solana has made significant strides in the DeFi ecosystem as users increasingly stake funds within its network amid surging engagement.

Boasting speed, low fees, and scalability, Solana enables investors to maximize returns through regular spot trading as well as exclusive DeFi opportunities, including lending, building, and staking.

Source: https://u.today/167-million-in-solana-bagged-by-major-tech-giant-whats-coming

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

SUI Holds $3.67 While Digitap Emerges As Best Crypto To Buy Now For Real-World Spending

SUI Holds $3.67 While Digitap Emerges As Best Crypto To Buy Now For Real-World Spending

Crypto often moves with trending tokens, and right now SUI is one of them. The token has hit $3.67, keeping traders focused on its next move. At the same time, another project is rising during its presale. Digitap ($TAP) is positioning itself as a token designed for real-world spending, not just trading charts. This makes […] The post SUI Holds $3.67 While Digitap Emerges As Best Crypto To Buy Now For Real-World Spending appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
RealLink
REAL$0.06206+2.78%
SUI
SUI$3.3737-0.30%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.371-0.53%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/24 15:00
Partager
$RNBW Token by Rainbow Is Set to Revamp the Crypto Wallets Throughout This Quarter

$RNBW Token by Rainbow Is Set to Revamp the Crypto Wallets Throughout This Quarter

Rainbow declares the release of the RNBW token in Q4 2025 and updates its wallet with real-time prices, instant balances, and perp trading that is not so hassling. Ethereum-based non-custodial wallet Rainbow is planning to launch its native token, RNBW, in Q4 2025.  This announcement shows one of the most crucial stages in the history […] The post $RNBW Token by Rainbow Is Set to Revamp the Crypto Wallets Throughout This Quarter appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
RealLink
REAL$0.06206+2.78%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01213+0.24%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01415-23.38%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/24 15:30
Partager
An early HYPE whale sold over 200,000 HYPE tokens in 2 hours, worth approximately $8.93 million.

An early HYPE whale sold over 200,000 HYPE tokens in 2 hours, worth approximately $8.93 million.

PANews reported on September 24 that according to the on-chain analysis platform Lookonchain, an early whale who held more than 2 million HYPE (cost about 17.4 million US dollars and is now worth about 89 million US dollars) sold 201,900 HYPE (worth about 8.93 million US dollars) in the past 2 hours and transferred the funds from Hyperliquid to Aster. The whale currently still holds 1.8 million HYPE (worth about 80 million US dollars).
1
1$0.012156-27.75%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$43.78-10.25%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0853+0.37%
Partager
PANews2025/09/24 15:41
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

SUI Holds $3.67 While Digitap Emerges As Best Crypto To Buy Now For Real-World Spending

$RNBW Token by Rainbow Is Set to Revamp the Crypto Wallets Throughout This Quarter

An early HYPE whale sold over 200,000 HYPE tokens in 2 hours, worth approximately $8.93 million.

9 Meme Coins on Every Whale’s Radar, With One New Coin Launch in 2025 Poised to Spark the Next Bull Run

CaliberCos (CWD) Stock: Surges on $15.9M Preferred Equity Deal & ATM Activation