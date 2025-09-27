The post 16,710,000,000 DOGE: Flat Open Interest Volume Stirs Doubt appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Despite the sudden shift in market sentiment that saw the price of DOGE retrace sharply by nearly 2%, the leading meme token has seen its derivatives market remain negative, according to data from CoinGlass. The data shows that Dogecoin traders have committed about 16.71 billion DOGE tokens to its derivatives market, suggesting a rise in speculative activity around the leading meme-based cryptocurrency.​ Dogecoin still headed for breakout? Open interest volume shows the total value of outstanding derivatives contracts, such as futures and options, that have not yet been settled. A surge in this metric signals growing confidence among investors about the token’s price potential, hence they have decided to commit more funds to the asset’s derivatives market. Unfortunately, this is not the case for Dogecoin this time, as the asset has seen the value of its outstanding futures contracts decline to $3.83 billion on Sept. 27, a decline of 1.23% over the last 24 hours. The decline in DOGE’s derivatives activity has spurred uncertainty among investors as the token has remained in deep reds for the most part of last week. While it has shown a slight resurgence in its price over the last day, showing a 1.49% increase to a decent $0.2291 as of writing time, investors are worried about the sustainability of the ongoing price resurgence. Data from CoinMarketCap shows that the asset has reached a high of $0.2342 today after hitting an intraday low of $0.222. Source: CoinMarketCap  Although the rapid surge witnessed in the last day might be signaling renewed interest in the asset, the plummeting open interest volume has raised concerns among market watchers that the latest price bounce may be short-lived. Despite the brief DOGE price rally, a sustained decline in the asset’s derivatives activities poses a threat to its expected breakout. This could see the token face… The post 16,710,000,000 DOGE: Flat Open Interest Volume Stirs Doubt appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Despite the sudden shift in market sentiment that saw the price of DOGE retrace sharply by nearly 2%, the leading meme token has seen its derivatives market remain negative, according to data from CoinGlass. The data shows that Dogecoin traders have committed about 16.71 billion DOGE tokens to its derivatives market, suggesting a rise in speculative activity around the leading meme-based cryptocurrency.​ Dogecoin still headed for breakout? Open interest volume shows the total value of outstanding derivatives contracts, such as futures and options, that have not yet been settled. A surge in this metric signals growing confidence among investors about the token’s price potential, hence they have decided to commit more funds to the asset’s derivatives market. Unfortunately, this is not the case for Dogecoin this time, as the asset has seen the value of its outstanding futures contracts decline to $3.83 billion on Sept. 27, a decline of 1.23% over the last 24 hours. The decline in DOGE’s derivatives activity has spurred uncertainty among investors as the token has remained in deep reds for the most part of last week. While it has shown a slight resurgence in its price over the last day, showing a 1.49% increase to a decent $0.2291 as of writing time, investors are worried about the sustainability of the ongoing price resurgence. Data from CoinMarketCap shows that the asset has reached a high of $0.2342 today after hitting an intraday low of $0.222. Source: CoinMarketCap  Although the rapid surge witnessed in the last day might be signaling renewed interest in the asset, the plummeting open interest volume has raised concerns among market watchers that the latest price bounce may be short-lived. Despite the brief DOGE price rally, a sustained decline in the asset’s derivatives activities poses a threat to its expected breakout. This could see the token face…

16,710,000,000 DOGE: Flat Open Interest Volume Stirs Doubt

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 19:38
DOGE
DOGE$0.2305+2.09%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.57357+1.60%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011134-35.53%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002319+4.93%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01186+3.04%

Despite the sudden shift in market sentiment that saw the price of DOGE retrace sharply by nearly 2%, the leading meme token has seen its derivatives market remain negative, according to data from CoinGlass.

The data shows that Dogecoin traders have committed about 16.71 billion DOGE tokens to its derivatives market, suggesting a rise in speculative activity around the leading meme-based cryptocurrency.​

Dogecoin still headed for breakout?

Open interest volume shows the total value of outstanding derivatives contracts, such as futures and options, that have not yet been settled. A surge in this metric signals growing confidence among investors about the token’s price potential, hence they have decided to commit more funds to the asset’s derivatives market.

Unfortunately, this is not the case for Dogecoin this time, as the asset has seen the value of its outstanding futures contracts decline to $3.83 billion on Sept. 27, a decline of 1.23% over the last 24 hours.

The decline in DOGE’s derivatives activity has spurred uncertainty among investors as the token has remained in deep reds for the most part of last week.

While it has shown a slight resurgence in its price over the last day, showing a 1.49% increase to a decent $0.2291 as of writing time, investors are worried about the sustainability of the ongoing price resurgence. Data from CoinMarketCap shows that the asset has reached a high of $0.2342 today after hitting an intraday low of $0.222.

Source: CoinMarketCap 

Although the rapid surge witnessed in the last day might be signaling renewed interest in the asset, the plummeting open interest volume has raised concerns among market watchers that the latest price bounce may be short-lived.

Despite the brief DOGE price rally, a sustained decline in the asset’s derivatives activities poses a threat to its expected breakout. This could see the token face more selling pressure, possibly pushing the token into its bear phase.

However, a potential resurgence in Dogecoin’s open interest volume accompanied by the growing buzz surrounding the recent launch of the DOGE ETF would mean further price surges for the token. Apparently, this could push the token to reclaiming previous highs and setting new targets.

Source: https://u.today/16710000000-doge-flat-open-interest-volume-stirs-doubt

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Bittensor Breakdown: Will TAO Crash Toward $225?

Bittensor Breakdown: Will TAO Crash Toward $225?

Bittensor (TAO) is under noticeable selling pressure after losing a key technical formation. TAO declined further during the day, trading at $299.61 with a daily fall of 1.79%, with selling pressure remaining dominant over the token. Having a market capitalization of $2.98 billion and high trading volume, TAO is now facing major technical levels, which […]
Bittensor
TAO$300.77+2.03%
1
1$0.008285-7.36%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01188+3.75%
Partager
Tronweekly2025/09/27 19:30
Partager
James Wynn once again opens a 3x leveraged ASTER long position

James Wynn once again opens a 3x leveraged ASTER long position

PANews reported on September 27 that according to Onchain Lens detection, after being liquidated, James Wynn returned and opened a 3x leverage ASTER long position again.
Anita Max Wynn
WYNN$0.0002934-2.20%
Aster
ASTER$2.0534+10.08%
Partager
PANews2025/09/27 19:31
Partager
Bloomberg analysts predict that over 100 crypto ETFs will be listed in the next 12 months.

Bloomberg analysts predict that over 100 crypto ETFs will be listed in the next 12 months.

PANews reported on September 18 that Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas wrote on the X platform that the number of ETF listings doubled after the US SEC implemented universal ETF listing standards. Therefore, after the new regulations are introduced, it is likely that more than 100 crypto ETFs will be listed in the next 12 months. Earlier today, news broke that the U.S. SEC approved universal listing standards to speed up the approval of cryptocurrency ETFs .
Union
U$0.010402-1.29%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07517+1.26%
Partager
PANews2025/09/18 13:51
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Bittensor Breakdown: Will TAO Crash Toward $225?

James Wynn once again opens a 3x leveraged ASTER long position

Bloomberg analysts predict that over 100 crypto ETFs will be listed in the next 12 months.

Federal Reserve Slashes Rates, Investors Show Resilience

Details Emerge About a Deal That Could Shift the Balance in the Cryptocurrency World