Celestia Co-Creation proposes PoG model: token issuance rate can be reduced from 5% to 0.25%

PANews reported on June 23 that Celestia co-founder John Adler said on the X platform that he proposed Proof-of-Governance (PoG) as the ultimate solution for Liquid Staking Tokens (LSTs). The proposal involves changes to the Celestia protocol, which can significantly reduce unnecessary token issuance from 5% to 0.25% without affecting the security of the protocol. The change will also achieve seamless parity with LST, allowing TIA to be more conveniently used in Celestia's native DeFi ecosystem. In addition, by enriching data availability (DA) throughput and vertically integrating with the execution layer and applications, the change will help Celestia accumulate value through revenue (REV) and fees.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.