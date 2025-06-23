Bitcoin rebounds above 100K as market absorbs Middle East conflict escalation fears

Crypto.news
2025/06/23 12:03

Bitcoin has clawed its way back above the $100,000 after briefly dipping below the key psychological level for the first time in months driven by Middle East geopolitical tensions.

The rebound follows a steep sell-off brought on by rising Middle East tensions after U.S. airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. A wave of liquidations followed, pushing Bitcoin down almost 4% to a multi-week low of $98,615 on June 22. Meanwhile, Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL) saw losses of up to 10% and 5%, respectively.

The airstrikes, confirmed by President Donald Trump, marked a major escalation in the Israel-Iran conflict. Iran’s planned closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for 20% of global oil shipments, raised fears that oil prices could spike to $120–$130 per barrel and push U.S. inflation back up toward 5%. 

The immediate result was a flight to safe-haven assets like gold and the U.S. dollar, a $40 billion wipeout of the cryptocurrency market, and almost $1 billion in long-position liquidations. However, signs of stabilization emerged quickly.

Bitcoin recovered above $100,000 thanks to a 75.8% increase in daily trading volume to more than $48.4 billion. Despite a slight decline in open interest, Coinglass data shows that derivatives activity also surged, with volume rising 67% to $136 billion. This indicates that some market participants reduced their exposure in the face of uncertainty but may be returning.

From a technical perspective, the general trend is still bearish for the near future. Bitcoin is trading below its downward-sloping 10-day and 20-day exponential moving averages. Weak upward momentum and a tilt toward the lower band near $98,000, a crucial support zone, are indicated by the Bitcoin’s price hovering below the Bollinger Bands’ midline.

Bitcoin rebounds above 100K as market absorbs Middle East conflict escalation fears - 1

Momentum indicators show mixed signals. With a relative strength index of 39, the market is weak but not yet oversold. The stochastic RSI and stochastic oscillators are in buy territory, suggesting a potential short-term recovery. The 10-day momentum and moving average convergence divergence, however, are still firmly bearish.

Bitcoin may retest resistance in the $105,000–$106,000 range if geopolitical tensions subside. On the flip side, many analysts on X warn of further declines towards $92,000 or lower if the conflict intensifies, especially given Iran’s threats of retaliation.

The speed of diplomatic resolution and whether exchange-traded fund inflows can continue to withstand sell-side pressure will likely determine how Bitcoin responds, as has been the case in previous crises.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology announced the establishment plan of the Metaverse Standardization Technical Committee.

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology announced the establishment plan of the Metaverse Standardization Technical Committee.

PANews reported on August 1st that the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) announced the establishment plan for the Metaverse Standardization Technical Committee. The plan states that the MIIT
Share
PANews2025/08/01 17:23
Indonesia's crypto tax revenue has reached approximately $6.97 million since the beginning of the year, with the tax rate on overseas platforms increasing to 1% starting in August.

Indonesia's crypto tax revenue has reached approximately $6.97 million since the beginning of the year, with the tax rate on overseas platforms increasing to 1% starting in August.

According to PANews on August 1st, Indonesia's Directorate General of Taxation monitors annual cryptocurrency tax revenue between 50 billion and 60 billion rupiah (approximately US$31.25 million and US$36.4 million). Tax
Share
PANews2025/08/01 16:49
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's trading volume is approximately HK$44.59067 million

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's trading volume is approximately HK$44.59067 million

PANews reported on August 1st that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of market close, the total trading volume of all virtual asset ETFs in Hong Kong today
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.2082-11.70%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 16:55

Trending News

More

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology announced the establishment plan of the Metaverse Standardization Technical Committee.

Indonesia's crypto tax revenue has reached approximately $6.97 million since the beginning of the year, with the tax rate on overseas platforms increasing to 1% starting in August.

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's trading volume is approximately HK$44.59067 million

HNT dips 36% from July peak — will Helium’s August 1 halving spark a rebound?

Bitcoin mining faces surging power demands and record-low fees