Last week, 6 listed companies bought a net $198 million of BTC, and Strategy increased its holdings for 12 consecutive weeks

PANews reported on June 23 that according to SoSoValue data, as of June 23, Eastern Time, global non-mining listed companies had a net purchase of $198 million worth of Bitcoin last week. Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) increased its holdings for the 12th consecutive week, purchasing 245 BTC worth $26 million , with a total position of 592,345. Metaplanet increased its holdings by 1,111, investing $118 million, with a total position of 11,111. In addition, four companies, including Prenetics in the United States, Blockchain Group in France, The Smarter Web in the United Kingdom, and ANAP in Japan, also purchased for the first time or continued to purchase. As of now, global listed companies hold a total of 655,520 BTC, accounting for 3.3% of the circulation.

