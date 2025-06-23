1inch launches five major bug bounty programs with a maximum reward of $500,000

PANews reported on June 23 that according to the official blog of 1inch , 1inch announced the official launch of five bug bounty programs, covering core products such as smart contracts, wallets, developer portals, dApps and platform infrastructure. The bounty program can reward up to $ 500,000 , aiming to encourage the community to help discover and disclose potential security vulnerabilities and improve platform security.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.